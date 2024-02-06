Karleskint -- Brown

Kaitlyn D. Karleskint and Matthew J. Brown were married Aug. 12, 2017, at the Chatillon-Demenil Mansion in St. Louis. The Rev. Nancy Gillard, friend of the couple, officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Karl and Patti Karleskint of Jackson. The groom is the son of Kevin and Connie Brown of Jackson.
The maid of honor was Emily Karleskint, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Allison Karleskint, sister of the bride; Jes Davis, friend of the bride; Elissa Zorn, friend of the bride; and Alexis Howell, friend of the bride.
The best man was Tyler Eggimann, cousin of the groom. Groomsmen were Luke Brown, friend of the groom; Chris Amos, friend of the groom; Austin Gillard, friend of the groom; and Kyle Borneman, friend of the groom.
Kaitlyn is a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University. She is working on her Doctorate in Nurse Anesthesia at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Matt is also a graduate of Jackson High School and Southeast Missouri State University. He is employed at Maxim Healthcare Services as the Business Development Manager of Healthcare Staffing.
After their honeymoon in the Bahamas, the couple is residing in St. Louis.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.