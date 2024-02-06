Karleskint -- Brown

Kaitlyn D. Karleskint and Matthew J. Brown were married Aug. 12, 2017, at the Chatillon-Demenil Mansion in St. Louis. The Rev. Nancy Gillard, friend of the couple, officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Karl and Patti Karleskint of Jackson. The groom is the son of Kevin and Connie Brown of Jackson.

The maid of honor was Emily Karleskint, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Allison Karleskint, sister of the bride; Jes Davis, friend of the bride; Elissa Zorn, friend of the bride; and Alexis Howell, friend of the bride.