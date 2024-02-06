Illers -- Moll

Claire Elizabeth Illers and Lucas David Moll were married Aug. 26 at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church in Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Scott Sunnenberg performed the ceremony. Alan Bruns was soloist, Laura Hutson was organist, and Roger Bierschwal was pianist.

The bride is the daughter of Greg and Linda Illers of Cape Girardeau. The groom is the son of Ronnie Moll and Pamela Nunnally, both of Cape Girardeau.

Sarah Tanner of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride, was maid of honor. Bridesmaids were Ashley Esry of Kansas City, Kansas, friend of the bride; Amy Robinson of Fruitland, friend of the bride; Kaci Pletcher of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Amanda Wiggins of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; and Ashley McMath of Chester, Illinois, sister of the groom.

The best man was Richard Marquart of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom. The groomsmen were Zack Cook of Scott City, friend of the groom; Zach Capriola of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom; Clay Illers of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; Cliff Illers of Cape Girardeau, brother of the bride; and Brian McMath of Chester, brother-in-law of the groom.

Ushers were Allen Frey of Cape Girardeau, friend of the groom; and J.P. Thompson of Jackson, friend of the groom.