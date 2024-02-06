Hinkebein-Schwartz

Jennifer Hinkebein and Nicholas Schwartz were married Oct. 6, 2018, at St. Augustine Church in Kelso, Missouri. The Rev. Michael Casteel performed the ceremony. Betty Ressel was the pianist accompanied by soloist Lindsey Grojean.

The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Laura Hinkebein of Jackson. The groom is the son of Joseph Jr. and Yvonne Schwartz of Scott City.

Matron of honor was Stacey Meinhart of O'Fallon, Illinois, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Abby Moore Eppenberger of St. Louis, Kelli Nagel of Englewood, Colorado, Mollie Messmer Barnes of St. Louis, Eden Ellis Krejci of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ashly Ducharme Fisher of Toledo, Ohio, and Lauren Bader of Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Flower girls were Josie Schwartz and Faith Scherer, both nieces of the groom.

Candlelighters were Emily Seiler and Jessica Mier, friends of the couple.