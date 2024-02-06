Hinkebein-Schwartz

Jennifer Hinkebein and Nicholas Schwartz were married Oct. 6, 2018, at St. Augustine Church in Kelso, Missouri. The Rev. Michael Casteel performed the ceremony. Betty Ressel was the pianist accompanied by soloist Lindsey Grojean.
The bride is the daughter of Kenneth and Laura Hinkebein of Jackson. The groom is the son of Joseph Jr. and Yvonne Schwartz of Scott City.
Matron of honor was Stacey Meinhart of O'Fallon, Illinois, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Abby Moore Eppenberger of St. Louis, Kelli Nagel of Englewood, Colorado, Mollie Messmer Barnes of St. Louis, Eden Ellis Krejci of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ashly Ducharme Fisher of Toledo, Ohio, and Lauren Bader of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Flower girls were Josie Schwartz and Faith Scherer, both nieces of the groom.
Candlelighters were Emily Seiler and Jessica Mier, friends of the couple.
The best man was Benjamin Bohnert of Scott City. Groomsmen were Kevin Mier of Scott City, Eric Schwartz of Chaffee, Missouri, Adam Gragg of Jackson, Jacob Blattel of Cape Girardeau, Justin Townsend of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Michael Heuring of Scott City.
The reception was held at Bavarian Halle with a dinner and dance.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal meal Oct. 5, 2018, at Knights of Columbus in Scott City.
Jennifer is a 2006 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in nutrition and fitness from the University of Missouri-Columbia and a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Missouri State University. She is a physical therapist for RehabCare.
Nicholas is a 2005 graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Schwartz Brothers Farms.
After a wedding trip to Jamaica, the couple lives in Kelso.
