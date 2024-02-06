All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsJuly 27, 2019

Gordon - Ross

Hannah Gordon and Cameron Ross were married May 26 at The Riverview Room in Cape Girardeau. Rachael Wells performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Chad and Margena Gordon of Buckeye, Arizona. The groom is the son of Kevin and Sandy Ross of Jackson...

Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Ross
Mr. and Mrs. Cameron Ross

Hannah Gordon and Cameron Ross were married May 26 at The Riverview Room in Cape Girardeau. Rachael Wells performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Chad and Margena Gordon of Buckeye, Arizona. The groom is the son of Kevin and Sandy Ross of Jackson.

Maid of honor was Abby Gordon of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Peyton Jones of St. Charles, Missouri; Claire Benedict of Orlando, Florida; Phoebe DeVera of Honolulu, Hawaii, cousin of the bride; and Micheal Aden of Cape Girardeau.

The best man was Trevor Ross of Plymouth, Michigan, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Hunter Ross of Jackson, brother of the groom; Aaron Schlosser of Cape Girardeau; Sam Moses of Cape Girardeau; and Emily Young of Cape Girardeau.

Ushers were Thomas and Ethan Gordon, brothers of the bride.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The reception was held at the Riverview Room.

The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal party May 25 in the Captain's Quarters at Port Cape.

Hannah received a bachelor's degree in hospitality in May 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a food and beverage operations voyager at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.

Cameron received a bachelor's degree in recreation in May 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is an activities assistant at The Carlisle Naples.

After a wedding trip to St. Augustine, Florida, the couple lives in Naples, Florida.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy