Gordon - Ross

Hannah Gordon and Cameron Ross were married May 26 at The Riverview Room in Cape Girardeau. Rachael Wells performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Chad and Margena Gordon of Buckeye, Arizona. The groom is the son of Kevin and Sandy Ross of Jackson.
Maid of honor was Abby Gordon of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Peyton Jones of St. Charles, Missouri; Claire Benedict of Orlando, Florida; Phoebe DeVera of Honolulu, Hawaii, cousin of the bride; and Micheal Aden of Cape Girardeau.
The best man was Trevor Ross of Plymouth, Michigan, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Hunter Ross of Jackson, brother of the groom; Aaron Schlosser of Cape Girardeau; Sam Moses of Cape Girardeau; and Emily Young of Cape Girardeau.
Ushers were Thomas and Ethan Gordon, brothers of the bride.
The reception was held at the Riverview Room.
The groom's parents hosted the rehearsal party May 25 in the Captain's Quarters at Port Cape.
Hannah received a bachelor's degree in hospitality in May 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. She is a food and beverage operations voyager at JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort.
Cameron received a bachelor's degree in recreation in May 2019 from Southeast Missouri State University. He is an activities assistant at The Carlisle Naples.
After a wedding trip to St. Augustine, Florida, the couple lives in Naples, Florida.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.