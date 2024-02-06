Gordon - Ross

Hannah Gordon and Cameron Ross were married May 26 at The Riverview Room in Cape Girardeau. Rachael Wells performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Chad and Margena Gordon of Buckeye, Arizona. The groom is the son of Kevin and Sandy Ross of Jackson.

Maid of honor was Abby Gordon of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Peyton Jones of St. Charles, Missouri; Claire Benedict of Orlando, Florida; Phoebe DeVera of Honolulu, Hawaii, cousin of the bride; and Micheal Aden of Cape Girardeau.

The best man was Trevor Ross of Plymouth, Michigan, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Hunter Ross of Jackson, brother of the groom; Aaron Schlosser of Cape Girardeau; Sam Moses of Cape Girardeau; and Emily Young of Cape Girardeau.

Ushers were Thomas and Ethan Gordon, brothers of the bride.