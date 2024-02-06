Geiman - Campbell

Shelby Ann Geiman and Kody Leigh Campbell were married Dec. 29 at Garment House on Broadway in Kansas City, Missouri. The Rev. David Whetter performed the ceremony. Musician and soloist was Kylie Geiman, cousin of the bride.

The bride is the daughter of Todd and Cindy Geiman of Stilwell, Kansas. The groom is the son of Kelly and Sandi Campbell of Oran, Missouri.

Maid of honor was Bailey Geiman of Overland Park, Kansas, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Dana Whetter of Overland Park; Lindsey Murphy of Overland Park; Jami Millman of St. Louis; Alicia McWilliams of Omaha, Nebraska; Jessica Murphy of St. Louis; and Rachel Peterson of Overland Park.

The best man was Kyle Campbell of Nixa, Missouri, brother of the groom. The groomsmen were Tyler Geiman of Stilwell, brother of the bride; Louie Hazeltine of Miami, Florida; Jordan Kimball of Overland Park; Tim Rupp of Florissant, Missouri; Kenton Parmley of Goreville, Illinois; and Jayce Geiman of Louisburg, Kansas, cousin of the bride.