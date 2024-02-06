Froggatt - Sievers

Shanna Froggatt and Travis Sievers were married Dec. 26 at Stooges Retaurant in Jackson. Rodney Barnes performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Ira and Donna Froggatt of Scott City. The groom is the son of Tim and Kathy Sievers of Jackson and Judy Sievers of Jackson, Tennessee.

Judy Sievers, mother of the groom, was maid of honor. Matron of honor was Ashley Drury of Scott City, sister of the bride. Bridesmaid was Brook-Lynn Flood of Jackson, daughter of the bride.

The best man was Tommy Aufdenberg of Jackson. Groomsmen were Jimmy Sievers of Gordonville, brother of the groom and Tim Sievers, father of the groom.