All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
weddingsJanuary 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Shanna Froggatt and Travis Sievers were married Dec. 26 at Stooges Retaurant in Jackson. Rodney Barnes performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Ira and Donna Froggatt of Scott City. The groom is the son of Tim and Kathy Sievers of Jackson and Judy Sievers of Jackson, Tennessee...
Mr. and Mrs. Travis Sievers with Rodney Barnes, center, who performed the ceremony.
Mr. and Mrs. Travis Sievers with Rodney Barnes, center, who performed the ceremony.

Shanna Froggatt and Travis Sievers were married Dec. 26 at Stooges Retaurant in Jackson. Rodney Barnes performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Ira and Donna Froggatt of Scott City. The groom is the son of Tim and Kathy Sievers of Jackson and Judy Sievers of Jackson, Tennessee.

Judy Sievers, mother of the groom, was maid of honor. Matron of honor was Ashley Drury of Scott City, sister of the bride. Bridesmaid was Brook-Lynn Flood of Jackson, daughter of the bride.

The best man was Tommy Aufdenberg of Jackson. Groomsmen were Jimmy Sievers of Gordonville, brother of the groom and Tim Sievers, father of the groom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The wedding reception was held at Stooges Restaurant. Live music was provided by The Lewis Creek Band of Murphysboro, Illinois.

Shanna is a graduate of Scott City High School. She received a CMA license from Metro Business College and a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Walden University. She works at Regional Primary Care.

The groom is a 2006 graduate of Jackson High School. He received a bachelor of science in criminal justice and a minor in psychology in 2011 from Southeast Missouri State University. He works at Sievers Farms and The Tree Guy and is self-employed.

The couple lives in Jackson.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
weddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
weddingsJuly 15
Kapp-Michelson
weddingsMar. 4
Peters - Stauss
weddingsNov. 5
Cramsey-Wells
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Brown-Goodman
weddingsDec. 11
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
weddingsOct. 9
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
weddingsSep. 4
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
weddingsAug. 21
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
weddingsAug. 7
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
weddingsApr. 3
Bartels-Licare
Lueder - Bock
weddingsSep. 26
Lueder - Bock
Phillips - Young
weddingsSep. 12
Phillips - Young
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy