All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WeddingsDecember 16, 2017

Dela Cruz -- Owen

Susan Linda Dela Cruz and Scott Michael Owen were married June 17 at VFW Lakes near Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Tyler Tankersley of Cape Girardeau performed the ceremony. Hannah Sedgwick of Cape Girardeau was vocalist. The bride is the daughter of Dan and Sherry Dela Cruz of Altenburg, Missouri. The groom is the son of Chris and Sue Owen of Jackson...

Mr. and Mrs. Scott Owen
Mr. and Mrs. Scott Owen

Susan Linda Dela Cruz and Scott Michael Owen were married June 17 at VFW Lakes near Cape Girardeau. The Rev. Tyler Tankersley of Cape Girardeau performed the ceremony. Hannah Sedgwick of Cape Girardeau was vocalist.

The bride is the daughter of Dan and Sherry Dela Cruz of Altenburg, Missouri. The groom is the son of Chris and Sue Owen of Jackson.

The maid of honor was Belle Dela Cruz of Cape Girardeau, sister of the bride.

Flower girls were Kalia and Jadin Millson of Loveland, Ohio, daughters of Helen and Jonathan Millson and nieces of the bride; Keiko O'Dom of Amelia, Ohio, daughter of Kelly and Timothy O'Dom and niece of the bride; and Audrey and Elisa Tuschhoff of Jackson, daughters of Nathan and Sarah Tuschhoff and nieces of the groom.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The best man was Josh Houseman of St. Louis, friend of the groom.

The reception was held at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau.

Susan received a master's degree in school counseling from Southeast Missouri State University. She is transition coordinator for Easter Seals Midwest.

Scott is a graduate of Jackson High School. He is a mechanic at Missouri Industrial Equipment.

After a wedding trip to Ocho Rios, Jamaica, the couple lives in Jackson.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy