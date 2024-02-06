All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WeddingsJuly 9, 2017

Cope -- Tucker

Danielle Wrae Cope and Devin Chad Tucker were married Oct. 15, 2016, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau. Jebediah Morris performed the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Danny and Petty Cope of Kelso, Missouri. The groom is the son of Brian Tucker of Eureka, Missouri, and Cindy Morris of Cape Girardeau...

Mr. and Mrs. Devin Tucker
Mr. and Mrs. Devin Tucker

Danielle Wrae Cope and Devin Chad Tucker were married Oct. 15, 2016, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau. Jebediah Morris performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Danny and Petty Cope of Kelso, Missouri. The groom is the son of Brian Tucker of Eureka, Missouri, and Cindy Morris of Cape Girardeau.

The matron of honor was Ashley Sutterer of Fruitland, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mallory Tucker of Scott City, sister of the groom; Bonnie Black of Perryville, Missouri, friend of the bride; Jessica Espinoza of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Kaitlin Lutes of Little Rock, Arkansas, friend of the bride; and Courtney Arnzen of Scott City, friend of the bride.

The flower girl was Ember Hann, daughter of Shaun and Jessica Hann, cousin of the bride.

The ringbearer was Ayden Schumaker, son of Sam and Kara Schumaker.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The best man was John Graff of Scott City, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Sam Schumaker of Scott City, friend of the groom; Jerry Jackson of Jackson, friend of the groom; Nathan Lemons of Scott City, friend of the groom; Derek Olson of Chicago, friend of the groom; and Nathan Arnzen of Scott City, cousin of the bride.

The wedding reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Oran, Missouri.

The rehearsal dinner was held Oct. 14 at Kelso Ball Park, prepared by a friend of the bride and groom.

Danielle is a graduate of Scott City High School. She is a senior revenue specialist at Vizient, Inc.

Devin is also a graduate of Scott City High School. He is a veteran of the United States Navy Seabees. He is a mate with Luhr Brothers, Inc.

After a wedding trip to Cozumel, Mexico, the couple lives in Kelso.

Story Tags
Weddings
Advertisement
Related
WeddingsJuly 27
Bening - Wolpers
WeddingsJuly 15, 2023
Kapp-Michelson
WeddingsMar. 4, 2023
Peters - Stauss
WeddingsNov. 5, 2022
Cramsey-Wells

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Brown-Goodman
WeddingsDec. 11, 2021
Brown-Goodman
Perez-Dobbs
WeddingsOct. 9, 2021
Perez-Dobbs
Beachner-Myers
WeddingsSep. 4, 2021
Beachner-Myers
Wente-Seabaugh
WeddingsAug. 21, 2021
Wente-Seabaugh
Blue-Lockhart
WeddingsAug. 7, 2021
Blue-Lockhart
Bartels-Licare
WeddingsApr. 3, 2021
Bartels-Licare
Froggatt - Sievers
WeddingsJan. 9, 2021
Froggatt - Sievers
Lueder - Bock
WeddingsSep. 26, 2020
Lueder - Bock
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy