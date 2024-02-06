Cope -- Tucker

Danielle Wrae Cope and Devin Chad Tucker were married Oct. 15, 2016, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau. Jebediah Morris performed the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Danny and Petty Cope of Kelso, Missouri. The groom is the son of Brian Tucker of Eureka, Missouri, and Cindy Morris of Cape Girardeau.
The matron of honor was Ashley Sutterer of Fruitland, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mallory Tucker of Scott City, sister of the groom; Bonnie Black of Perryville, Missouri, friend of the bride; Jessica Espinoza of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Kaitlin Lutes of Little Rock, Arkansas, friend of the bride; and Courtney Arnzen of Scott City, friend of the bride.
The flower girl was Ember Hann, daughter of Shaun and Jessica Hann, cousin of the bride.
The ringbearer was Ayden Schumaker, son of Sam and Kara Schumaker.
The best man was John Graff of Scott City, friend of the groom. Groomsmen were Sam Schumaker of Scott City, friend of the groom; Jerry Jackson of Jackson, friend of the groom; Nathan Lemons of Scott City, friend of the groom; Derek Olson of Chicago, friend of the groom; and Nathan Arnzen of Scott City, cousin of the bride.
The wedding reception was held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Oran, Missouri.
The rehearsal dinner was held Oct. 14 at Kelso Ball Park, prepared by a friend of the bride and groom.
Danielle is a graduate of Scott City High School. She is a senior revenue specialist at Vizient, Inc.
Devin is also a graduate of Scott City High School. He is a veteran of the United States Navy Seabees. He is a mate with Luhr Brothers, Inc.
After a wedding trip to Cozumel, Mexico, the couple lives in Kelso.
