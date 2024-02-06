Cope -- Tucker

Danielle Wrae Cope and Devin Chad Tucker were married Oct. 15, 2016, at Christ Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau. Jebediah Morris performed the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Danny and Petty Cope of Kelso, Missouri. The groom is the son of Brian Tucker of Eureka, Missouri, and Cindy Morris of Cape Girardeau.

The matron of honor was Ashley Sutterer of Fruitland, friend of the bride. Bridesmaids were Mallory Tucker of Scott City, sister of the groom; Bonnie Black of Perryville, Missouri, friend of the bride; Jessica Espinoza of Cape Girardeau, friend of the bride; Kaitlin Lutes of Little Rock, Arkansas, friend of the bride; and Courtney Arnzen of Scott City, friend of the bride.

The flower girl was Ember Hann, daughter of Shaun and Jessica Hann, cousin of the bride.

The ringbearer was Ayden Schumaker, son of Sam and Kara Schumaker.