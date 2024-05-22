For Immediate Release

May 20, 2024

Governor Candidate Jay Ashcroft Delivers Address at Departure Ceremony for the 1140th Engineer Battalion

Cape Girardeau, MO - Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft was honored to speak at the departure ceremony for the 1140th Engineer Battalion, hosted by Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. This event took place on Monday morning, May 20th, and served as a farewell to the unit that is off to serve our nation in Kuwait.

In his remarks, Ashcroft, recognized the vital role that the 1140th Engineer Battalion plays in our nation's security and praised their service as an inspiration to all Missourians. The unit's commitment to their duty, country, and service exemplifies the values that the state of Missouri holds dear.

The 1140th Engineer Battalion has a storied history and has participated in both world wars and Afghanistan and Iraq wars. The Battalion has also served Missouri during state emergencies, such as 2017 and 2019 flood responses.

As a candidate for governor, Ashcroft has emphasized the importance of ensuring that men and women who serve our country have the resources and support they need, both during deployment and upon their arrival home. Jay Ashcroft's attendance at this event reflects his dedication to serving all people across Missouri, including those who bravely defend our nation. Ashcroft is himself an engineer with degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology.

