PC Medical Centers restores hope for nerve health

Peripheral neuropathy is the progressive degeneration of the nerves in the body that make you move and feel. Living with peripheral neuropathy presents a myriad of challenges that extend beyond physical discomfort. The constant tingling, numbness and pain can disrupt daily activities, making even the simplest tasks seem daunting.

For some, this condition progresses to the point of affecting mobility and coordination, leading to a loss of independence. Those who suffer from peripheral neuropathy may feel like their lives have been stolen from them. Emotionally, the toll is significant. Coping with chronic pain and uncertainty surrounding the future can take a toll on ones mental health. Anxiety and depression are common among neuropathy sufferers.

Furthermore, peripheral neuropathy can strain relationships as loved ones struggle to understand the invisible burden their family member carries. The inability to fully participate in social events or engage in hobbies can add to the feelings of isolation and loneliness.

Unfortunately, the treatment of peripheral neuropathy continues to be an enigma for medical professionals, who usually resort to prescribing multiple medications for symptom relief while the underlying condition continues to progress. Now, with new research and innovative techniques, peripheral neuropathy can be slowed down, with significant symptom relief and a return to a near normal that had been taken from patients who experience this condition.

