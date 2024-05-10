New inclusive driving program, SADI Drive Ability, coming soon

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI) will open a new, inclusive driving school called SADI Drive Ability for individuals who want to learn to drive. Typical teens who want to get their permit and practice driving, individuals with physical disabilities, individuals recovering from traumatic brain injury and stroke, and individuals with developmental disabilities including autism will be able to attend the school. SADI will also provide driving evaluations to determine driving eligibility.

We are so excited to start this driving school in Cape. There is such a need here for this type of service  especially for individuals with disabilities, said SADI executive director Donna Thompson. Its a terrible hardship for someone in a wheelchair to obtain a drivers license when they have to travel outside of our area to learn to drive with hand controls. With United Access next door and a certified driving instructor, we can provide an inclusive service to everyone.

For more details including the start date, check out sadi.org or follow SADI on Facebook under SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence.