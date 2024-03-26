"Alice in Wonderland" Exceeds All Expectations

Cape Specialty Entertainment Group, in collaboration with The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts, proudly announces the overwhelming success of their innovative production, "Alice in Wonderland". This groundbreaking venture has not only captivated audiences but also significantly enriched the local arts scene and business community.

Lauren K Jones, Owner of Cape Specialty Entertainment Group and The Edge Pilates-Aerial Arts, expressed her enthusiasm: "Our adaptation of 'Alice in Wonderland' exceeded expectations in ticket sales and attendance, demonstrating our community's interest and commitment to innovative and collaborative arts within the Southeast Missouri region."

The production was a true collaborative effort, involving local businesses such as Encore Dance Academy for dancers and choreography, Crank Productions for video documentation, and Rental Land for logistical support. CSEG also hired students to provide voice-overs, stage management, and dance performance expertise from The Holland College of Art and Media thus aiding in these students gaining invaluable professional experience. "We are immensely grateful for the support from our local media outlets, the Southeast Missourian and the Southeast Arrow."

The show was a commercial triumph, with 1,648 tickets sold and an actual attendance of 1,459. The production was further highlighted by a special free performance for 710 3rd and 4th grade students, funded by the Edge Aerial Arts Youth Performance Track. They donated the proceeds from their winter showcase, usually earmarked for tuition aid and work-study programs, to cover the costs of security, ushers, and front-of-house staff, making the show accessible at no cost to the students.

Buoyed by this success, Cape Specialty Entertainment Group is excited to announce its plan to make the aerial/circus/musical theater show an annual event, starting with the return of "Alice in Wonderland" in spring 2025, contingent upon securing the Donald C Bedell theater at SEMOs River Campus. This initiative aims to enhance local arts programming and sustain the enthusiasm generated by this year's production.

"We are dedicated to providing our community with unique, high-quality entertainment experiences," said Jones. "The success of 'Alice in Wonderland' is just the beginning of what we hope will become a cherished annual tradition."

Photo gallery: https://www.semissourian.com/gallery/43443