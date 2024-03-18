*Menu
Crossing Point of 2017 and 2024 Eclipses

User-submitted story by Carl Armstrong
Monday, March 18, 2024
Centerline Crossing Point of Paths of 2017 and 2024 Eclipses

The seven years apart 2017 and 2024 eclipse paths have their crossing "X" point just southwest of Carbondale, Illinois at Cedar Lake. Using a Google map, the X point is located on an image might that looks like the pouch of a kangaroo. Perhaps, it should be dubbed "Kangaroo Pouch Point". See graphic.

