Bringing film back to Missouri
Ten years Gone.
Its now been a decade since Southeast Missouri saw the beginning of production for the film Gone Girl.
Directed by David Fincher, and starring Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris, Rosemond Pike, Carrie Coon and Tyler Perry, the major film was based on the best-selling novel by Kansas City native Gillian Flynn, who also wrote the screenplay. Cape Girardeau acted as a stand-in for the storys fictional town of North Carthage, Missouri.
At the time, the state of Missouri had a tax incentive policy that encouraged filmmakers to produce movies in the state and offered a rebate on their expenditures. The incentive ended in 2013, and Gone Girl was the last film to receive any of the incentive monies. Gone Girl was also the last major film to be produced in the state.
In July 2023, Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill that would reintroduce the Show MO Act tax incentive plan to encourage film, television, music and advertising companies to produce their creative content in the state of Missouri again.
The Show MO Act incentivizes filmmakers to produce content in Missouri that would otherwise be produced in other states. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins and offers an $8 million annual cap for film and $8 million annual cap for episodic television. It provides a base 20% tax credit incentive with the possibility of additional 5% incentive bumps for other specific criteria.
Heres how it works:
20% tax credit for all qualifying film productions
Extra 5% if at least 15% of the production is filmed in a rural or blighted area
Extra 5% if a certain number of Missouri residents are hired on these productions
Extra 5% if the productions depict the state or region in a positive light
The Department of Economic Development decides which productions are approved. Production companies must first submit an application to state officials to show they have the proper financing for production. After the production has been vetted and approved, the production can begin shooting in Missouri. At the conclusion, an independent audit from a Missouri-licensed CPA confirms the financial output, and then a secondary audit from state officials approves the findings before a rebate is processed.
According to mo.gov, SB94 stablishes tax credits for the production of certain entertainment.
When Gone Girl came to town
For nearly two months in the fall of 2013, a creative and talented film production crew from Hollywood transformed Cape Girardeau, and some surrounding locations, into the fictional setting for Gone Girl. The process started months before filming began.
In early 2013, crewmembers began scouting for locations. They needed buildings to serve the plot, production hubs for creating sets, spaces for design, wardrobe, lighting, make-up and more.
Initial production called for a 10-day shoot in Cape Girardeau; they stayed for almost two months.
A Casting Call
At the time, I was a professor of mass media at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), and a founding member of the Missouri Motion Media Board of Directors (a not-for-profit board of media professionals that supported the Film Commission for the State of Missouri). I received a call asking for assistance with scouting and casting for extras for a major motion picture yet to be named.
The rumors had been swirling for weeks, but no one had a definitive claim to what was coming to Cape. I was contacted by a casting company to help organize a location, date and time to interview potential background extras for the movie. I had a ready-made staff of Film/TV students willing to help with the process and a location that would serve the casting company to interview the extras. With the help of my colleague, Fred Jones, we assembled a crew of students to facilitate the casting call.
I warned the casting people that once word got out about a movie needing background cast members and extras, a mass of people would show up for auditions. They had worked on other film productions and were not concerned about being overwhelmed.
I created a news release that was sent to multiple media outlets around the four states bordering the Cape Girardeau area. The date, time and location were set for a Casting Call for Extras for a major motion picture to be filmed in Cape Girardeau. Within seconds, and I mean seconds, after the news release dropped to the media, I got calls from all over the Midwest.
Rose Theatre on SEMOs campus served as the location for auditions, and when we opened at 8 a.m., hundreds of people were already lined up waiting to get in.
Rose Theatre has 496 seats; we filled that auditorium several times that day with prospective actors. The casting crew thought we would only see a few hundred. We saw thousands that day. And we did this three times over a few weeks, twice for the public and once for SEMO theatre students.
We had people travel from Ohio, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Tennessee, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Illinois and all over Missouri just to get a shot at being a background extra.
Finding the Right Place
As casting for background actors was in process, other production personnel were scouting various locations for the films storyline. For six weeks in September and October, more than 30 locations in and around Cape Girardeau were used.
Everyone from this area recognizes the many locations and some of the private homes used: The Bar, at North Main and Themis, the Common Pleas Courthouse, the Federal Building on Broadway, Cape Woods Conservation Area, along with a few private homes. Craft services, the private vendors hired to feed cast and crew, were located at what is now the Rust Center for Media, which functions as the TV studio for SEMOs Mass Media Department.
If you lived in this area 10 years ago, more than likely you either have a Gone Girl story or have heard from someone else about their Gone Girl story. This could be a small part in the movie, an Affleck interaction, Fincher or Flynn autograph and greeting, dinner or drinks with the crew, among others.
I was fortunate to have met several of the production personnel for the film. I talked and worked with the creative people that did set design, lighting, cinematography and location scouting, along with production assistants and producers.
Connecting Local Students
One chaotic scene in the movie shows a throng of people and paparazzi descending on Afflecks character after he leaves the make-shift jail. All the video equipment in that scene was from SEMOs Mass Media Department.
I worked with the producer and props coordinators to get the cameras, tripods, microphones and lighting equipment to complete the scene. The payment for use of the equipment was not monetary, but instead an opportunity for SEMO students and a few community members to meet with David Fincher for a question-and-answer gathering one evening.
It was a great event and one that stood out to some of the state film personnel who said, no other school in the state has had an A-list movie director as a guest speaker for a Q&A!
A Lasting Impact
The impact from Gone Girl was more than rubbing elbows with movie stars, producers and a big-time director. The real impact was financial. With more than $8 million spent directly in the Cape area during those few weeks, and the lasting impact on tourism over several years, the financial impact cannot be denied.
The last year the State of Missouri offered a tax incentive to encourage film production in the state was 2013 the year Gone Girl was produced. It has taken 10 years of constant battles with state lawmakers to realize the impact that the film industry, episodic television, music and even advertising and marketing production can have on state tourism.
In July 2023, new legislation was passed to resurrect an incentive for filmmakers to once again produce media content in the state.
Missed Opportunities
After Gone Girl was released in 2014, I received many calls about shooting films in Cape Girardeau. Mostly, they were independent films, but two had budgets of $4 and $5 million.
They desired to produce their films in Cape, however, since the tax incentive for the state had lapsed, they didnt. Those two production teams eventually went to Georgia due to the states tax incentive program. Lately, a lot of films or television series have opted to film in Georgia, or other tax incentivized states, that welcome these productions.
The award-winning Netflix series, Ozark, starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney was set in the Lake of the Ozarks. Producers intended to shoot the series in southwest Missouri, but with no tax incentive, the series moved to Georgia to shoot in 2016.
Tulsa King, the hit series from Paramount+ starring Sylvester Stallone, was originally called Kansas City. The plan was to shoot the series in Missouri and Kansas. However, the show creators decided to rename the series and move production to Oklahoma, since Missouri did not offer incentives for film production.
A Return on Investment
There are several states that incentivize media content producers with a tax rebate to shoot in their state. Data shows this money spent pays back with team members relocating to the state and creative teams spending money for sets, props, wardrobe, food, hotel rental, car rentals and other expenses within the state.
In addition to financial gain, there are tourists that may feel compelled to visit a location and see recognizable landmarks from their favorite films. Many communities embrace a films legacy and promote it for as long as possible.
I recently returned from a trip to Marthas Vineyard, a very small and touristy part of Massachusetts, and every store was selling Jaws merchandise: hats, T-shirts, mugs and anything else that could be stamped with a shark. That movie was produced almost 50 years ago, and it is still part of the culture there, making money for many vendors.
A Look to the Future
Gone Girl is 10 years old, but it continues to have an impact on our area. Tourists still want to visit the recognizable locations that were part of the film. Im confident the resurrected tax incentive will bring quality Film and TV production back to our state, creating more hotspots for future tourists to visit and spend time and money in Missouri.
Dr. Jim Dufek is a retired TV/Film professor who spent 39 years at Southeast Missouri State University. He was a founding member of the universitys Department of Mass Media.
-
10 area counties among Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declarationTen counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14. "For the past several weeks, state Emergency...
-
St. James AME Church to celebrate 160th anniversarySt. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 160th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 10. The anniversary worship service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 516 North St. Pastor Ben Porter of Gateway Church...
-
Army's Golden Knights parachute team to perform in Cape GirardeauIt's often said sports are games of inches. Demonstrations Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, in advance of the home-opening football game of the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks will truly be inch-specific, as the Black Team of the...
-
New book celebrates early Mississippi Delta music sceneA Southeast Missouri native recently published a book following the early days of jazz, ragtime and blues music in the Mississippi River Delta. The book -- "River Shows, Blues, Ragtime, Jazz and Country Music: It All Equals Rockabilly, Part One" --...
-
SEMO Greek organizations win national honorsFour of Southeast Missouri State University's Greek chapters -- Delta Epsilon, Phi Mu, Mu Kappa and Missouri Zeta -- were awarded the highest honors by their national organizations this summer, three of them for the second consecutive year....
-
College, mining company partner for job retention trainingA regional college and one of Missouri's largest mining operations have teamed up to improve employee skills and promote job retention. The St. Louis-based Doe Run Co. received a $1.2 million grant from Missouri One Start Job Retention Training...
-
-
Morehouse woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's death5NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, woman who was found guilty of murdering her grandmother will spend the rest of her life in prison. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Ashley M. Riggins, 37, was sentenced to life without parole for a first-degree murder...
-
Motorcycle Cannonball coming through Cape Girardeau1The Motorcycle Cannonball will return to downtown Cape Girardeau next week. The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and "is the most difficult antique endurance...
-
Work begins on Chester Bridge replacement2Construction cranes, bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment have been put to work behind the Chester Bridge since Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, marking the official start of the project to replace the 1940s-era span. Missouri Highways and...
-
Many Good Things to release new SEMO branded beer1Many Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good...
-
New City of Jackson website launchesJackson information technology director Joan Evans gave a tutorial Tuesday, Sept. 5, to city aldermen about the municipality's new consolidated website, jacksonmo.org, which came online in mid-July. "(Our old site) was due for a facelift and we...
-
SEMO District Fair daily scheduleThis year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There...
-
Old Town Cape to host Revivify annual fundraising event Saturday, Sept. 30Old Town Cape Inc. will host it annual fundraiser, Revivify, from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, at the Scout Hall event venue at 420 Broadway. The event will include live performances, poetry on demand, tarot card readings, a henna tattoo artist,...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport to test emergency response FridayCape Girardeau Regional Airport will test its emergency response to a real-world aircraft incident during a planned, full-scale exercise Friday, Sept. 8. In the fictional scenario, exercise participants will simulate the response to a plane crash at...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/7/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 31, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council appropriates unbudgeted expenditures3Cape Girardeau City Council members unanimously approved an ordinance appropriating unbudgeted expenditures for the fiscal year ending June 30 at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5. The appropriation ordinance is routinely submitted each year after the...
-
New business bringing natural goods to Broadway2After a successful opening closer to home, an Illinois woman is launching the second store of her natural goods business in Cape Girardeau. Breeanna Pearl, owner of The Well by Girly Nature, said her new location at 827 Broadway is aiming for a...
-
Jackson seeks more input for top Fulenwider award1Paul Sander, former longtime mayor of Jackson and current Ward 1 alderman, is asking the public's help to identify potential nominees for Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's most prestigious honor, the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service...
-
Subdivision residents raise safety concerns to Jackson aldermenA dozen residents of Jackson's Annwood Estates are asking City Hall to help make their small subdivision located off East Jackson Boulevard safer. The group has submitted a signed petition aimed at reducing the speed limit from 30 to 20 miles per...
-
MDC to implement additional deer-hunting days in some locales2Missouri deer hunters in several counties will have some extra time to hunt with firearms this year. The Missouri Department of Conservation has opened two new hunting seasons, one antlerless season prior to the traditional November hunt, and one...
-
Lawsuit filed over dog killed by Stoddard County deputy5The owners of a dog allegedly shot by a Stoddard County, Missouri, deputy sheriff have filed a lawsuit that intends to compel the sheriff and his custodian of records to release body cam footage of the incident. The lawsuit was filed by Russel D....
-
SEMO football sets record for most season tickets sold ahead of stadium upgrade debutThe success of Southeast Missouri State football in recent years has ignited a growing interest in the Cape Girardeau and SEMO communities, as the Redhawks will have their most season tickets sold in program history for the 2023 season. While the...
-
MoDOT to host Car Seat Check events this SeptemberMissouri Department of Transportation, Cape Girardeau Safe Communities and other community safety partners will host free car seat check events throughout the region. These free events are part of National Child Passenger Safety Week and will occur...
-
Manifolds on Main Street returns to Cape GirardeauManifolds on Main Street, billed as the largest annual car show between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee, returns to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, Sept. 17. River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host the 45th annual event. More than 250...
-
Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson9Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later. According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months...
-
Vehicle crashes into Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape9Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel work Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, to patch the side of the Andy's Frozen Custard building in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle backed into the building, creating a sizable hole in its southern wall. ...
-
Focus on McConnell's policies, not his podium freezes4Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze when speaking to the press again. That's twice now in roughly a month. Once again, his frightening medical episode is being used for social media fodder. I wrote about this after the first episode...
-
Most read 9/2/23Fraternal Order of Police say officers leaving Cape PD; municipal officials say they are doing the best they can with what they have44Cape Girardeau's police compensation appears to be an issue that won't be going away any time soon. The mayor said the general fund doesn't have the capacity to fund significant raises, and "new thoughts" about revenue streams will need to be...
-
Most read 9/2/23Jackson's Billy Joe Thompson recalled as "ambassador", booster for Jackson especially the Indians1Billy Joe Thompson Jr., 1968 Jackson High School graduate and fervent supporter of Indians sports, is being remembered by friends and family alike following his Saturday, Aug. 26 passing at age 73 after a brief hospitalization. "We've lost a great...
-
Most read 9/1/23'Creating opportunity' South Side Village next step in larger project10A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau. Melissa Stickel, executive director for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said South Side...
-
Most read 9/1/23New Broadway Bistro will be three businesses in one5A new business coming to Cape Girardeau aims to be a one-stop shop for food, vintage products and event space alike. Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, said he expanded upon his initial idea of just being...