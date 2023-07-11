Growing Up on Americas Fringe an interview with Thompson Rehder

Growing Up on Americas Fringe an interview with Thompson Rehder
After serving four terms in the Missouri House of Representatives, Holly Thompson Rehder was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2020. Born in Memphis, Tennessee, with her very early years in Texas, Thompson Rehder moved as a child to Southeast Missouri, where her parents, and extended family, have lived for more than five generations.
From the back cover of her book: Growing up on welfare, food stamps, and Greyhound buses, Holly Thompson Rehder quit school at 15 to help take care of her mother and younger sister after a devastating car accident. Getting married and pregnant soon thereafter, like so many other girls in the poverty cycle, Holly decided that the life she had been born into was not what she intended to give her child. Two decades later, she was a successful businesswoman. And today, she is a rising political star who serves as an inspiration to young women all while never forgetting where she came from.
Cinder Girl: Growing Up on Americas Fringe was published in 2022 by Bombardier Books, an imprint of Post Hill Press. This interview, conducted April 28, 2023, was edited for space.
Q: What kind of feedback have you received since publishing the book?
Thompson Rehder: It's been amazing. And it's still beyond words that God would give me the ability to write this. The majority of it was Him waking me up at 3 a.m., and I'd make a bunch of notes because I'd have it all on my heart. Then I'd go back to sleep and form it into a chapter over the next few weeks. So much of it I had never spoken about to anyone, so it was very therapeutic, as well. But I have had so many people reach out to me, and it's been such a wide range, from one person calling me and saying, Holly, you have no idea how much you helped me understand my mother and all that I didn't understand growing up. And now I can see it clear as day. And it has helped me so much. I never even thought about having that type of response. But then others have just pulled me over and said: You are my voice. I've lived your life. And it's so wonderful to have someone who could put words to it of something that I've always been ashamed of and walked away from. A doctor from Texas sent me a beautiful kaleidoscope with a beautiful inscription on it. [Editors note: Thompson Rehder uses the metaphor of a kaleidoscope throughout her book.]
Q: How about in Jefferson City? Whats been the response there?
Thompson Rehder: I've had such amazing and different responses in the legislature, where others have read it and told me, I get it. I understand now. These are some things that we need to work on and care about.
Q: What was the hardest part to write about?
Thompson Rehder: My fear in the beginning was writing about my mom. I got through probably Chapter 2. And from my heart, I had to go ahead and write my chapter about her. I had to, because, I felt like, gosh, I'm condemning her publicly. And it's like I couldn't do that. I had to go ahead and get my chapter about her written so that my heart would be OK with finishing the book.
Q: How has your broader family responded?
Thompson Rehder: God's given me such a huge blessing. I'm kind of the matriarch of our family now. So many have passed on. And my nieces, look, my cousins kids, those are my nieces and nephews. We are kind of more of a clan than a family, but to them, it's like, Aunt Holly, you gave me a part of the history of our family that I never knew, never understood. But now I have this, and it's so special to me. And so that's been really special for me also, to be able to give them something that speaks of their mom or that explains some of the things that they didn't understand, and now they do, and they can kind of let go some of the negative.
Q: Has the book opened up other opportunities for you?
Thompson Rehder: Ive gotten a lot of speaking engagements, like this past week I was the closing keynote at a behavioral health conference in Columbia, Missouri, on healthy babies and mamas. The conference bought books and gave them to those in attendance. Next week, I'm the opening keynote to a group of about 500 people for a conference in Columbia on child trauma. Ive also spoken at the Missouri Hospital Associations Annual Conference, the Childrens Trauma Network Summit and the Neonatal Abstinence Conference. Ill also be doing a couple workshops with the Council of State Governments one's in Tennessee, and one's in Kansas City this fall. So I'm getting some speaking deals going. Some of them paid.
Q: Whats something you really want people to know about your story?
Thompson Rehder: There are so many people who have grown up like me, and I want them to know, you can make it out. We live in America, and we have opportunity. If you don't allow what has gone wrong to make you bitter, if you don't allow that to be your thought, you can move forward. Your past doesn't define you. We are blessed. And if you move forward with all the things you can do, God opens doors for you. But if you hold onto the bitterness of what you didn't get or what you didn't have, then it holds you back from moving forward.
And so you have to choose: Let it go and have a great life, or don't let it go and always be tied to it. But you can't stay in that same spot and expect to have a beautiful life. You have to move on from it. And then the other side of this is for people who have the ability to effect change, to learn and understand about other people's journeys, so that you can make informed decisions and you can make changes that actually are impactful and move our state forward. Lessening the welfare role is one thing. Thats great to do, if you do it the right way. But dont do it by increasing the homeless population. Do it by increasing the tax benefits in this state, and by moving people into being self-reliant, because that is what breaks generations of poverty.
Comments
-
Cape Girardeau County use tax spikes in latest monthly reportThe latest monthly tax collections in Cape Girardeau County show a huge spike in the county's use tax. Information provided by Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county's use tax levied on out-of-state and online sales swelled to $383,610.83, up...
-
Therapy dog Moses enjoys retirementMoses, up until the COVID-19 pandemic, was visiting schools, hospitals and nursing homes as a Pet Pals therapy dog. Moses is now retired, but his owner Gayle Shaffer entered him in a "positively perfect picture" contest on The Animal Rescue Site....
-
Cape Public Schools Foundation receives grant for programsCape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation recently received a $10,000 matching grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Amy McDonald, executive director of the foundation, said the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Endowment Challenge Matching...
-
Illinois woman taken into custody after shootingA Mounds, Illinois, woman was struck by gunfire Friday, July 7, and a Mound City, Illinois, woman has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. A release from Illinois State Police said agents assisted Pulaski County, Illinois,...
-
Judge approves special prosecutor in Mischelle Lawless murder case13A special prosecutor has been appointed to review evidence in the 1992 murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless, according to documents obtained by the Southeast Missourian through a public records request. The move is the most significant...
-
Cape Girardeau artist Blake Sanders chosen for juried exhibition in ArkansasBlake Sanders of Cape Girardeau has been selected for juried art exhibition, a biennial exhibition showcasing artists in the mid-South. Sanders is one of 35 artists selected for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition, organized by The...
-
Ground broken for new Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium buildingSIKESTON, Mo. A groundbreaking ceremony for a Sikeston not-for-profit's new building was held Friday, July 7, in the vicinity of its current location. Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium Inc., or MBRC, currently located at 903 S. Kingshighway,...
-
Parson signs senior tax relief bill, all area lawmakers supported14Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 190 on Thursday, July 6, nearly two months after the tax relief for seniors legislation easily cleared both houses of the state legislature. All local lawmakers -- Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City...
-
Events set to highlight coming eclipses2The Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo will kickoff with a panel discussion on Friday evening, July 21, and an all-day event on Saturday, July 22, in Cape Girardeau. According to the Expo's website, semoeclipseexpo.org, the Expo was created to inspire and...
-
Garrard named to Cape city engineer post2After 10 years working with the City of Cape Girardeau as a civil engineer, Jake Garrard was appointed city engineer in April. The Missouri University of Science and Technology graduate and Charleston, Missouri, native Garrard joined the municipal...
-
SEMO Pets garners corporate support, schedules eventSoutheast Missouri Pets (SEMO Pets), the not-for-profit formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is getting some help from the corporate community this month while planning its own comedy show fundraiser this October. n Acee's, 2505...
-
Fireworks are to blame for house fire in Sikeston, DPS officials reportSIKESTON, Mo. -- Fireworks are to blame for a house fire Thursday, July 6, in Sikeston. At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St., said Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division...
-
Books on Tap book club -- something for everyone1Looking for a book club? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing. Books on Tap is a monthly book lovers' gathering that flips the idea of "book clubs" on its head. Adult service coordinator, Kayla Thompson, said that Books on Tap is a...
-
BCSD recovers $230K of illegal drugs mailed to homeButler County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office authorities said some $230,000 in illegal narcotics was mailed to an area home for resale. The more than 40 pounds of items recovered Thursday include high-grade marijuana, Ecstasy, LSD and cocaine. Deputies...
-
Sikeston's first food truck fest underwaySIKESTON, Mo. -- The month of July is Parks and Recreation Month, and Sikeston Parks and Recreation is hosting its first Food Truck Festival. The food truck festival will be ongoing through July 25 in the Jaycee Little League Football parking lot at...
-
Jackson students win group, individual honors at FBLA National Leadership ConferenceJackson High School students won several prizes at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Nine JHS students and two business teachers made the trip last month to Atlanta for the conference alongside...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools district expands comprehension assessment program1Cape Girardeau Public Schools will expand its comprehension testing system to include grades nine through 12 for the upcoming 2023-24 school year. Each year, the state requires all K-12 students to take standardized tests in order to assess their...
-
Overturned jeep on Perryville Road gets help8Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape Girardeau Police Department stand by while a Sperling's Garage and Wrecker Service tow truck attempts to turn a wrecked Jeep Patriot back on its wheels Thursday, July 6, at 1820 Perryville Road in Cape...
-
Cape Girardeau local one of 35 to compete in horse race in Argentina3Morgan Williams has been riding horses since she was in third grade, so when she saw the opportunity to participate in a new horse adventure, she took the chance. Williams, 39, will be participating in the Gaucho Derby in early February in...
-
Route N in Scott County closed for drainage work; Highway 177 in Cape County impacted by light installation; light installation impacts Highway 51 in Perry County; seal coat operations to impact Scott County roadsRoute N in Scott County -- between Route E and County Road 332 near Commerce, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place...
-
-
Cape council approves first portion of West Park Mall redevelopment; questions regarding incentives package begin before body38Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a small portion of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their Wednesday, July 5, meeting, but the group is only beginning to consider portions of the plan that could potentially involve tens of millions...
-
Eagle Ridge Christian School welcomes new administratorJeanie White has been hired as the administrator at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau. Janice Margrabe, the current administrator, will assume the role of superintendent. White will begin her duties Tuesday, Aug. 1. White has been in...
-
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged assault6Cape Girardeau police have apprehended a man alleged to have assaulted a victim who remains in critical condition three days following the attack. Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody in the early morning hours of Tuesday,...
-
Fireworks in garage burn down Cape home1Authorities say fireworks started a swiftly moving blaze that burned down a Cape Girardeau residence Monday, July 3. Cape Girardeau Fire Department Battalion Chief Norman Baker said the fire began around 9:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Andrew Street,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/6/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, July 6 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 3, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
Most read 7/5/23Some damage reported from weekend storms; fireworks tent demolishedTwo storm systems that roared through Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois over the weekend caused only minor damage, according to emergency management officials in the area. Officials in Cape, Bollinger, Scott, Stoddard and Perry counties in...
-
Most read 7/5/23Johns Pharmacy opens day care for employees' children6Johns Pharmacy is set to open a day care for employees Monday, July 10. The pharmacy is taking steps to address struggles in finding child care for its present and future employees. Owner Abe Funk said a lack of child care has kept it from hiring...
-
-
The Kohlfeld legacy: Family looks back at more that half-century of business11One customer at a time. That's the way Leo Kohlfeld built the foundation for a family-owned company that has grown to be one of the largest and most successful beverage distributorships in the Midwest. Kohlfeld died in 2010, but March 31 of this...
-
SEMO's David Yaskewich on SCOTUS denial of student debt cancellation8David Yaskewich economist and chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, has commented on the impact of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday, June 30, to strike down President Joe Biden's...
-
-
Missouri gas tax increases over weekendState gas taxes rose by another 2.5 cents Saturday, July 1, as the latest increase in Missouri's motor fuels levy took effect. Graduated hikes were OK'd by the state legislature beginning in 2021 as Missouri incrementally moves on an annual basis...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.