Semoball Awards marks 10th anniversary this summer
Picture this: Youre a talented athlete in Southeast Missouri. Big school or small school, it doesnt matter. You might have ambitions of playing your sport at the college level. But lets be honest. For many of us, the road of competitive sports ends when we walk across the stage at graduation. Still, theres one event you want to be invited to each summer. Its where the best of the best see each other as colleagues instead of competition.
The Semoball Awards.
First-class. Unforgettable. A night that leaves all inspired and proud.
Thats been the mantra for this event over the last decade. And the evening certainly lives up to the hype.
Think ESPYs. NFL Honors. The Academy Awards for Southeast Missouri high school sports.
Two hundred finalists are recognized each July at the areas premier event recognizing the top student-athletes and coaches.
Its inspiring. Not simply because of the athletic accomplishments of these athletes, which stand for themselves, but also for their success off the field and in the classroom.
There are 21 sport-specific awards ranging from big sports in many schools like football and basketball to more niche sports like boys and girls golf. Plus there are top awards like Coach of the Year, Comeback Athlete of the Year, the Sportsmanship Award, Scholar Athletes of the Year and the Male and Female Athletes of the year.
The finalists and winners are selected by a panel of sports journalists from Semoball.com contributing newspapers, which includes: Southeast Missourian, Standard Democrat, Daily American Republic, Delta Dunklin Democrat and Dexter Statesman.
One school is recognized with the Semoball Cup, an award that recognizes the athletics program that experienced the most success throughout the school year. A Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to high school sports in the area. And theres even a fan-voted Best Fans honor, which allows communities to show their school pride in a friendly, but competitive, online vote.
How it started
In 2014, Rust Communications launched the first Semoball Awards in Cape Girardeau. The idea, sparked by company president Jon K. Rust, was to create an event unlike anything the athletes in Southeast Missouri had ever experienced, culminating the evening with a celebrity keynote speaker who would share an inspiring message.
Southeast Missourian assistant publisher Lucas Presson, who spearheaded the inaugural event including its business leadership, said the speaker choice each year is one of the big decisions for the team.
Kyle Maynard, a congenital, quadruple amputee and two-time ESPY Award winner was our keynote speaker the first year and gave a tremendous talk, Presson said. We look for speakers who will connect with a range of attendees and have a positive message. The night is about recognizing the athletes. The speaker is the opportunity to inspire. And each of our speakers has done this in their own unique way.
Other previous Semoball Awards speakers include: Olympic softball great Jennie Finch, NFL player and analyst Mark Schlereth, World Series MVP David Eckstein, WNBA star Lisa Leslie, Cardinals broadcaster Rick Horton, Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller and comedian Mike Goodwin.
Dan Meers, also known as KC Wolf for the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, will speak at the event on July 14 at La Croix Church. Meers, who survived a stunt-gone-wrong at Arrowhead Stadium, will share his incredible story focused on faith, perseverance and overcoming adversity.
The show
While the keynote speaker is a big part of the show, theres so much more.
From the time guests arrive, theres a red carpet experience with photos, live radio show with the SEMO ESPN set on site, heavy hors d'oeuvres and more. New this year will be a DJ and 360-photo booth as part of the red carpet festivities.
The show itself is produced at a high level by the team at rustmedia. It includes both award-winning video elements and live elements that mix music, dance, lights and video. Talented River Radio personalities, this year featuring Mike Renick and Rachel Cook, guide the audience through the evening. Over the years, surprise video special guest appearances have included Ozzie Smith, Mike Matheny and ESPN personalities Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic, among others.
Months of planning and production go into creating the Semoball Awards each year, Jeff Rawson, creative director at rustmedia, said. Our team's focus is always on the incredible young people this event was created to recognize and each element is designed with them and their families in mind. From live performances and the red carpet entrance to the food, videos and presentation of the awards, it's their night, and we aim to make it an experience to remember.
Experience drives results. From the time guests enter the facility to the time they leave, its about making good impressions. But the experience begins well before the night of the event.
Jamie Phillips is the project and event manager for rustmedia and coordinates much of the event, from food and decorations to communicating with the athletic directors, athletes, parents and sponsors who will attend. The show itself draws nearly 1,000 people. And there are many moving parts to make sure all goes smoothly.
"Coordinating the Semoball Awards is a true team effort from the editors who cover hours and hours of games finding the best of the best, to the coaches and athletic directors who help get students to the event to the production and venue team who work for months to make sure the event production is top-notch, Phillips said.
Phillips said she also sees a special camaraderie among the athletes at the event. There are teenagers who competed against each other a few months ago who have developed friendships over the years.
"One of the best parts about my role is seeing the interaction among the attendees, Phillips said. I am always surprised by how many of the athletes not only know but are friends with athletes from other schools. It's also nice to get to meet many of the athletes and their families. They are always at the forefront of our minds as we plan, so by the night of the event, it feels like I already know them, and it is great to hear from them how thankful they are that we put on such a high-quality event."
An event of this magnitude takes resources. Several area sponsors have partnered to make the show and the seven months of promotion possible.
SoutheastHEALTH has been the presenting sponsor of the Semoball Awards since the very beginning.
Dr. Matt Janzow, SoutheastHEALTH vice president and chief medical officer, said at the speaker announcement in April that the Semoball Awards connects well with the health systems mission.
"The Semoball Awards program aligns with our commitment to positively impact young people in our region and to be supportive as they work to reach milestone goals both in the classroom and in their sport," Janzow said. "Health care and sports have much in common. Both take training, diligence, determination and, most of all, teamwork."
The Bank of Missouri has been the Official Bank Sponsor for several years, matching their business footprint with the Southeast Missouri sports footprint this event recognizes.
Other leading sponsors include SEMO ESPN Radio, the St. Louis Cardinals, rustmedia and the local newspapers in Southeast Missouri. Crader Distributing and your local STIHL Dealers and Cook, Barkett, Ponder & Wolz are premier sponsors.
Our sponsors make it possible for us to produce this event for the areas athletes, Presson said. They recognize the impact this makes not only in Cape Girardeau and Jackson but across Southeast Missouri, from Perryville to the Bootheel and over to Poplar Bluff. Its 56 schools across Southeast Missouri. Sports that every school has and sports that only a few provide. Its athletics. But its also academics and character. Its a credit to these sponsors for supporting an event that recognizes all these things.
Presson said beyond the individual sport recognitions, some of his favorite awards of the evening tell the compelling comeback stories of athletes, examples of sportsmanship and the Lifetime Achievement recognition.
One specific finalist last year was a young lady who served as a guide runner for another runner who was blind. Another year there was a baseball player who gave up his spot in the lineup for his teammate who missed out on the season due to an injury. There are countless examples of athletes who have overcome injuries to make amazing comebacks. And, of course, you cant forget the inspirational Terry Kitchen Lifetime Achievement Award speech from 2018. These are the stories I remember each year, Presson said.
This years event will be held Saturday, July 14 at La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the red carpet experience. The show begins at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit semoball.com/awards.
-
Southeast Missouri celebrates Fourth of JulySoutheast Missouri towns and organizations are set to host several events over the Independence Day weekend and week with patriotic programs and fireworks. Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July celebration event will be held at Arena Park. The...
-
Nagornykh brings love of pastry, cooking from Russia to Marble HillMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Marble Hill has become a sweeter place since Valeriia Nagornykh opened her store, Marble Hill Cakes, at 205 First St. Nagornykh offers elaborately decorated cakes for any occasion, along with fine pastries and sourdough bread and...
-
Cape Girardeau County issues no burn advisoryThe Cape Girardeau County Commission, on the recommendation of county and state firefighter associations, issued a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, June 29. In a news release, the commission stated, "All county residents are...
-
Jane Wernsman retires, Autumn Grim named to lead Cape Girardeau County Public HealthJane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term...
-
-
Live at Scout -- Fox Royale coming July 22Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22. Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is...
-
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department hopeful for Capaha Park Rose Garden planting in fallProgress rolls on with the renovations on the Capaha Park Rose Garden with the addition of electricity to the Rose Garden with hopes to plant in the garden in the fall of 2023. The renovations to the Capaha Park Rose Garden started Oct. 31 with a...
-
-
Carlisle Construction Materials opens new facility in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- Carlisle Construction Materials LLC has officially opened its newest facility in Sikeston. Local, regional and state leaders joined the manufacturing company's executives in a ribbon-cutting at the facility early Thursday, June 29....
-
2 Sikeston men charged following Indiana state trooper's deathPLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Two Sikeston, Missouri, men were arrested and incarcerated in the Hendricks County jail early Thursday, June 29, in connection with an incident Wednesday, June 28, which claimed the life of Indiana State Police trooper Aaron N....
-
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor25WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. In a 6-3 decision, the court overturned admissions plans...
-
Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau8The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who...
-
Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager16The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment. According to a release from the Cape...
-
Capaha Park pond project reaches its final phase7The Capaha Park pond has reached the final phase of its renovation project with the placement of aquatic plants in the water. Along with adding aquatic plants, more fish bass, catfish and bluegill were added to the pond for the upcoming Youth...
-
-
Southeast Missouri farmers face drought conditions, raising per acre costsAs summer temperatures reach triple digits, Southeast Missouri farmers are coping with a lack of rain that some are already defining as a drought. Gov. Mike Parson has already taken some steps to relieve drought conditions, allowing emergency access...
-
Neelyville School Board member calls for resignationsNEELYVILLE, Mo. A member of the Neelyville Board of Education asked three of its other members to resign Tuesday, June 27, after a former board president spoke out concerning the current state of the organization. Former board member John French...
-
Two Cape Girardeau residents arrested on felony warrants in Marble Hill3Two Cape Girardeau residents were arrested Sunday, June 25, in Marble Hill, Missouri, on felony warrants. The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and the Marble Hill Police Department received information two people with active warrants were in a...
-
Man sentenced to 12 1/2 years for arson, multiple other offenses1U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday, June 28, sentenced Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, to 12 1/2 years in prison for committing arsons at Mark Twain National Forest in Rolla, Missouri, and assaulting a U.S. Forest...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/29/23 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 22, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care8Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri. Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in...
-
Local property manager Dave Soto runs for legislature1Republican Dave Soto, owner of Cape Girardeau's Soto Property Solutions, is running for the state General Assembly, hoping to succeed term-limited Rick Francis in Perryville's District 145. Soto, 67, is a member of Missouri REALTORS and has served...
-
Canadian wildfires lead to poor air quality for Southeast MissouriCanadian wildfire smoke has led to air quality readings in the red zone Wednesday, June 28, for Southeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. Justin Gibbs, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said...
-
-
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approves $87 million budget1Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the district's budget for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting Monday, June 26. According to the budget report, the district projected a beginning balance of $29 million as of Saturday,...
-
Most read 6/28/23SEMO District Fair headliners released6The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...
-
Most read 6/27/232 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
-
Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House6A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...
-
Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor5Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S....
-
Postal Service warns about theft2U.S. Postal Service is out with a new warning to customers: Avoid putting checks in the mail because theft is rising. USPS said complaints of mail theft doubled in 2021, with banks additionally reporting check fraud cases rose from approximately...
-
Most read 6/24/23Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...
-
Most read 6/24/23First phase of SEMO stadium rebuild on track for fall completion1A new south side of Southeast Missouri State University's football/soccer stadium is on track to be ready for fall sports. Brady Barke, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the first phase of...