Repperts serves Southeast Missouris office supply needs for 54 years

Repperts serves Southeast Missouris office supply needs for 54 years
Friday, May 12, 2023
Repperts Office Supply has served this region for decades. The store opened in 1969 in Anna, Illinois, and expanded to include locations in Sparta and Carmi, Illinois. Now, they have five locations, after acquiring Mid-South Office Supply and Heartland Office Supply in Sikeston, Missouri.
Company president Tyra Reppert Johnson said Repperts Office Supply is pleased to better serve the Southeast Missouri area as their growth continues.
Repperts offers a complete line of office products and furniture, covering a facilitys needs from the copy room to the break room. Johnson said they offer custom-built furniture and are happy to fit the needs of their customers from supplying one office chair to an auditorium full of chairs, or furnishing one small office to an entire network of office buildings. Repperts is there to help.
Prompt, courteous delivery and an easy ordering process of your choice personal representative, online, phone or text are the hallmarks of Repperts longevity.
We are grateful for our loyal customers who have allowed us to serve them these past 54 years, said owner Jerry Reppert.