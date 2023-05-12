Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners chosen for Aftermarket Achievers award

Sydenstricker Nobbe (SN) Partners are national leaders in John Deere sales and aftermarket. They were chosen again for the John Deere Aftermarket Achievers award, due to their excellent customer service with parts and service customers. SNPartners said they are on track to open their 28th location.

We are proud to continue our family legacy in the implement business and serve the customers of the Cape Girardeau and Scott City areas no matter what size their property or farming operation. We stand behind our products and service, said Lee Ann Sydenstricker, SNPartners VP of Marketing.

To recognize employees that demonstrate the companys core values of innovation, family, integrity and teamwork, the company started the SNPartners Core Value awards this year.

SNPartners recently opened their own tech school in Wentzville, Mo., called the SNPartners Career Academy which gives high school graduates on the job training, meaning they get paid to learn.

The SNPartners Career Academy curriculum is focused on accelerated training in equipment mechanics, hydraulics and electrical skills without the burden of debt to pay for education. They are currently looking to fill their 2023-24 class. Students receive free housing, free tools and pay plus benefits.