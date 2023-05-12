ODACS, Inc., celebrates 27 years of testing services

ODACS, Inc., has offered DOT testing compliance programs and services since 1996. They are certified as a woman-owned business by the state of Missouri and have been family operated for 27 years with locations in Cape Girardeau and Park Hills, Missouri.

ODACS understands that all companies are not the same and what works for one doesnt work for all. This is why we offer a variety of testing options and programs designed to fit each companys needs.

The company also offers online supervisor training and background checks that can help ease your Human Resources departments needs and make the hiring process run smoothly. They are happy to service your business or organizations testing needs in Southeast Missouri, Illinois or throughout the United States.

For more information, call ODACS at 888-528-5781 or visit their website odacsinc.com.