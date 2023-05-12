Growing Lives Through Local Partnerships

First State Community Bank is focused on growing lives, not just financial wealth. Thats why over the last 20 years in Cape Girardeau the banks priority has been the educational growth of the communitys local students.

This year, 2023, will mark First State Community Banks 20th Anniversary in the Cape market. One of their priorities is embarking on the educational growth of the children through multiple school involvement in Cape Girardeau. Their most recent endeavor being the Notre Dame High School video class project.

Being a longtime supporter of Notre Dame and advertising on the sports scoreboards, they took it to another level by allowing the students in the video class to capture the content. They welcomed the idea and watched as the kids dove into developing the video ideas, capturing the footage, editing the video, and executing a final product that they can share with their peers, family and friends at the Spring sporting events.

I have really enjoyed working with the kids on our advertising spots, Marvin Adams Jr., President of First State Community Bank, said. We have tried to bring a little humor into them, and they have had some great ideas. It has been a pleasure working with them.