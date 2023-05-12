Kasten continues to provide for their customers dreams

Kasten is a family-owned business focused on improving customers' lives in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois. Established in 1895, Kasten provides top-quality brick, stone, pools, hot tubs, hearth, and associated products and services.

The company is remodeling the showroom at their Jackson location to display more products they offer while creating an atmosphere where customers can envision the improvements they'd like made inside and outside their homes.

Gary L. Howard Jr., vice president of sales, said the "Kasten experience allows every customer to be the hero of their own story." Customers can see, touch and feel the products while receiving expert advice from Kasten staff at the same time.

"The satisfaction of a job well done is when someone shares photos, at a graduation, a birthday party or a family gathering and in the background of the photos are our products a hearth, a swimming pool, beautiful brick and stone on the side of a home that is what reminds me that what we do is helping create those life-long memories," Howard said.

In the past 12 months, Kasten has worked to improve their manufactured products, producing stone veneers, thin-cut brick and concrete blocks. Recently, they purchased a new saw and evolved the system and quality control of their Kasten Tumbles, Kastone and concrete block to produce better products at higher volumes.

Kasten also continues to search for and offer various hearth, pool and hot tub products from top-quality manufacturers throughout North America.

The Kasten goal is to work together in creating memories for families and friends that will last generations. Kasten has locations in Jackson and Bonne Terre, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois.