Pre-Planning Final Wishes with Ford & Sons is the Smart and Caring Decision
Friday, May 12, 2023
Arranging details of your funeral and cemetery services can be a difficult step to take, but having a plan is a smart and compassionate choice for you and your family.
Whether considering a traditional funeral, cremation services or a service that represents your interests, pre-planning guarantees your wishes will be met. This also means you can freeze prices, saving your family money in the future.
Ford & Sons were recently voted No. 1 in the Peoples Choice Awards for the 16th consecutive year. They expanded operations with the acquisition of Liley Funeral Homes in Marble Hill and Patton. This included Liley Countertops and Monuments, now Ford & Liley, locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill.
Were honored for the opportunity to serve the families of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties with tradition, respect and compassion in their greatest time of need, said company president Kevin Ford. These communities can expect to receive care that allows the end of life to be approachable, dignified and a highly honored experience for individuals and loved ones.
Ford & Sons has served Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for more than 70 years, offering pre-arrangement, monuments, burial and cremation services. The company owns and operates Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery and Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery.