Pre-Planning Final Wishes with Ford & Sons is the Smart and Caring Decision

Arranging details of your funeral and cemetery services can be a difficult step to take, but having a plan is a smart and compassionate choice for you and your family.

Whether considering a traditional funeral, cremation services or a service that represents your interests, pre-planning guarantees your wishes will be met. This also means you can freeze prices, saving your family money in the future.

Ford & Sons were recently voted No. 1 in the Peoples Choice Awards for the 16th consecutive year. They expanded operations with the acquisition of Liley Funeral Homes in Marble Hill and Patton. This included Liley Countertops and Monuments, now Ford & Liley, locations in Cape Girardeau and Marble Hill.

Were honored for the opportunity to serve the families of Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties with tradition, respect and compassion in their greatest time of need, said company president Kevin Ford. These communities can expect to receive care that allows the end of life to be approachable, dignified and a highly honored experience for individuals and loved ones.

Ford & Sons has served Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois for more than 70 years, offering pre-arrangement, monuments, burial and cremation services. The company owns and operates Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery and Bollinger County Memorial Park Cemetery.