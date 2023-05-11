Making History, Making Progress

High atop Cape Girardeau emerges the iconic Copper Dome, the anchor of Southeast Missouri State University's rich and storied past. Southeast was founded as the Third District Normal School in 1873 with five faculty members and 57 students. At that time, students could choose from courses in six academic departments.

Fast forward 150 years, and Southeast is now a regional comprehensive, masters level university with numerous national and international academic accreditations and certifications.

Relevant and innovative academic programs, a diverse student body and a new statewide mission are preparing students for the digital age, modern workspaces, changing market demands and emerging careers. With approximately 10,000 students and 75,000 living alumni in 50 states and 108 countries, Southeast's global presence is expansive, and the institution continues making history.

Southeast's 150-year-history is a compelling narrative. It would be impressive if the story ended here, but Southeast Missouri State Universitys story and impact is just getting started.

Southeast is boldly writing the next chapter to reflect the rapid change occurring both in higher education and at our university.

These are exciting times for us to collaborate, forge partnerships, adapt to a new reality and embrace change, transforming our university with the same enthusiasm we encourage our students to transform their lives. Southeast Missouri State University is 150 years strong, and were planning, preparing for and making our future.