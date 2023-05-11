Cape Family Medical Clinic renovates clinic, adds new services

With Cape Family Medical Clinics focus on preventative health, their providers aim to help guide patients towards overall wellness in their medical treatments. This helps you and your family understand the best ways to prevent illness before it occurs.

Cape Family strives to build lasting patient and provider relationships that allow them to offer exceptional care throughout all stages of life. This is just one reason they were recognized by the State of Missouri as a Rural Health Clinic Champion.

Cape Family Medical Clinic recently renovated their facility to both the interior and exterior. Creating a space that is warm and comforting helps patients feel more at ease when visiting. They have expanded services into areas of mental health, genetic testing and allergy testing. They offer on-site services for local companies pre-employment screenings, nursing homes, and assisted and independent living facilities.

We constantly focus on improving the care we offer to our patients and our community, said J.D. Webster, owner of Cape Family Medical Clinic. Our staff at Cape Family goes above and beyond for our patients. We love what they do every day. Caring and compassion are the keys to our success.