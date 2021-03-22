CFO accepting applications for Field-of-Interest grants
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is accepting applications for a variety of specialty grants made possible by generous donors who chose to support specific areas of interest.
Most of these Field-of-Interest grants are open now through May 13. For information, visit: cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. These applications are open to 501(c)3 nonprofits or IRS-equivalent groups, such as schools, civic and faith institutions:
|The Lennie Cloud Fund for the Hearing Impaired Grant Program: $500 available to one nonprofit agency within the CFOs 58-county service area to assist individuals with impaired hearing through equipment, programming.
|The Partnership for Sustainability Grant Program: A total of $20,000 is available for proposals of up to $10,000 each to support sustainability projects that address three pillars of sustainability People, Planet and Prosperity. This is open to Springfield-Greene County agencies.
|The St. Francis Fund Grant Program: $1,500 is available to support animal-welfare needs in Springfield and Greene County.
|The Smith Atwell Girls Recreational Grant Program: $500 is available for proposals that empower and encourage girls and young women in Greene County to be involved in athletic and outdoor recreational opportunities.
|Wounded War Veterans Grant Program: $2,000 is available as a single grant to provide funding for programs that serve the needs of wounded war veterans in southwest Missouri.
The following grant program will be open April 130, 2021:
|The Hearld Ambler Fund for Senior Centers Grant Program: $8,000 will be available to senior centers in the Senior Age Area Agency on Aging service area, which includes Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Lawrence, Oregon, Ozark, Polk, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster and Wright counties.
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation serving 58 counties across central and southern Missouri through a network of donors, nonprofit partners and 52 regional affiliate foundations. The CFO holds assets of $310 million as of June 30, 2020.
