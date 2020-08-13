Delicious Reading: What's in the Pan? Ramen Noodles!
If all goes well, by the time you read this, my firstborn will be two weeks away from moving into Southeast's Towers South, the same residence hall I called home back in 1994. Even though she could commute, my husband and I decided long ago that if our kids chose to go to Southeast, they would live on campus because we feel it is an important part of the college experience. You gain some independence, learn to do things for yourself and come to really appreciate all the things you took for granted at home. You also gain new experiences like staying up all night studying, standing on the lawn in your pajamas during a fire alarm and eating the classic ramen noodles.
Well, my daughter will be a little ahead of the game on that last one. She was first introduced to ramen noodles as a toddler when I would let her play with the package while we were shopping, since I would need them broken up anyway for the cabbage salad I planned to make.
Like most cheap and easy college food, ramen isn't particularly healthy. However, Michelle Dudash, RDN, Le Cordon Bleu-certified chef and author of "Clean Eating for Busy Families," suggests if you do indulge, you can boost the "health" factor by adding your own ingredients, such as sautÃ(C)ed vegetables or a lean protein, such chicken or edamame.
That has sort of been my philosophy as I occasionally serve stir-fry with ramen instead of rice. I recently tried a new version of this by adapting a recipe from whatsinthepan.com. The blog author, Olya, tries to provide recipes that can be made quickly and easily for weeknight dinners. I don't know that this one will ever be prepared in a dorm, but I'll be able to whip it up quickly if my daughter ever decides to come home for dinner mid-week (hint, hint). For my adaptation, I substituted ground turkey for the ground beef and used two bags of frozen stir-fry vegetables instead of chopping the vegetables.
Beef Ramen Noodles
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1/2 head broccoli, cut into florets
1 pound ground beef
6 ounces ramen noodles (2 packets with seasoning packets discarded)
Salt and pepper to taste
Sauce
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoon sriracha
1 clove garlic, minced
1 scallion (chopped)
Instructions:
In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onions, peppers and broccoli, and cook until tender, 5 minutes. Remove from pan.
Add ground beef, season with salt and pepper, and cook until no longer pink, 5 minutes more. Drain fat and return vegetables back to the skillet.
Make sauce: Whisk together soy sauce, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, sriracha and garlic.
In a medium saucepan, bring water to a boil. Add cooked ramen noodles and cook until tender, 2 minutes. Drain.
Add cooked ramen noodles to skillet and pour over sauce. Toss until completely combined. Taste and season with more salt and pepper, if necessary. Then garnish with green onions and serve.
Brooke Clubbs is a Jackson mom of three, a free- lance writer and a communications instructor.
-
Get to a puppy party and back to nature this weekendOne year after a beagle/dachshund mix with a "tail" on his forehead was rescued from the side of a road, Narwhal, the magical unicorn dog, is turning 1-year-old, and Mac's Mission, a special-needs animal rescue based in Cape Girardeau, is throwing a...
-
Jackson to survey city's historic architectureResidential and commercial buildings in more than a dozen square blocks in the center of Jackson will be included in a survey of the citys historic architecture expected to begin next month. This is the first historic survey to be done by the...
-
The Scout's Next Project seeks nomineesDo you know a child whos working to make the world a better place? The Scout, a rustmedia publication, wants to hear about it for The Next Project, aiming to honor difference makers in Southeast Missouri who arent yet old enough to vote. Jamie...
-
Cape senior 'pieces together' pandemic, donates puzzles to Community PartnershipJim Stricker has had a lifelong fascination with jigsaw puzzles and his hobby has turned into a gift for a Cape Girardeau not-for-profit. Stricker, 92, has taken seven completed jigsaw puzzles, carefully glued the pieces together and placed them...
-
Nearly 60 new coronavirus cases reported in regionNearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Wednesday, but no new deaths were attributed to the disease. Scott County again saw the highest number of new cases 19 after it also led the area with the most cases Tuesday (12). The...
-
-
-
32nd Judicial Circuit extends Phase Two of reopening, jury trials suspended through Oct. 31Jury trials will remain suspended until at least Oct. 31, according to a court order issued Wednesday by Presiding Judge Benjamin F. Lewis. The court order extended the Phase Two operational directives for all circuit, associate circuit and...
-
Lane closures anticipated on Siemers DriveIntermittent lane closures on Siemers Drive near Lambert Drive, between Target and Buffalo Wild Wings, are anticipated starting Friday morning. A City of Cape Girardeau news release announced AT&T's contractor EMI will be installing 5G...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 8/13/201Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 10 meetings Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Biden picks Kamala Harris as running mate, first Black woman15WILMINGTON, Del. Joe Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate Tuesday, making history by selecting the first Black woman to compete on a major partys presidential ticket and acknowledging the vital role Black voters will play...
-
Jackson district rated 'most equitable' in Missouri2A new study of Missouris public schools has named a school system in Cape Girardeau County as the most equitable in the state. Results of the study, released last week by the personal finance website WalletHub, ranked the Jackson School District...
-
Galloway: Containing virus is 'most important' issue7Much has changed in Missouri and the nation since Nicole Galloway announced her bid to unseat Gov. Mike Parson on Aug. 12, 2019, exactly a year ago. When I launched this campaign, I never could have imagined where we would be today, but I knew...
-
Parson announces money for SEMO Electric project2SIKESTON, Mo. Gov. Mike Parson traveled to Southeast Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, attending a broadband development event at SEMO Electric Cooperative. During his visit, Parson announced 16 projects from eight providers will be getting $3...
-
Southeast plans to give coronavirus kits to students this fall5Students may begin to move into Southeast Missouri State Universitys 18 residence facilities as early as Saturday. Many of Southeasts students commute but at least 2,350 are scheduled to live on campus when classes resume Aug. 24 for the...
-
Two dozen new coronavirus cases reported in regionSlightly more than two dozen new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Tuesday. Scott County accounted for nearly half of those new cases 12. The countys health department has reported 411 cases of the disease associated with coronavirus....
-
Murder suspect found in Arkansas1Another person has been taken into custody in connection with a July 20 murder in Cape Girardeau According to a news release from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Clarence J. Smith was apprehended in Newport, Arkansas, last Thursday. Smith,...
-
Gordonville Elementary welcoming students back ahead of classes3Gordonville Elementary teachers and staff are making videos to welcome students back after being out of the building since March, ready to learn again later this month. Joseph Moore, music teacher at Gordonville Elementary who also teaches at North...
-
Canceled travel plans may have boosted Cape County tax receiptsSales tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County continues to exceed expectations and the county treasurer thinks canceled summer vacations may be one reason why. If some families were going to take a $2,000 vacation, theyre spending that money right...
-
Cape City Council mulls relocating ballfields from Arena Park9The City of Cape Girardeau is looking to implement a master plan for Arena Park which includes relocating at least five of the parks ballfields to another location. The end game is to make Arena Park more of a year-round venue, said Scott...
-
Sixth Cape County resident dies of coronavirus4A sixth Cape Girardeau County residents death has been attributed to COVID-19, and county officials reported more than two dozen new cases Monday. Officials with Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said the fatality was a person in the 70...
-
Cape County firearms business robbed Friday3Authorities are searching for multiple suspects who burglarized a Cape Girardeau County firearms business late last week. A news release issued Monday by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office said JSE Surplus on Highway 74, west of Cape...
-
Repairs set for Farmington Road in JacksonWork began Monday on a two-week project to repair and rehabilitate North Farmington Road in Jackson, from Oak Street to West Independence Street (Route D). The City of Jackson recently awarded a contract for the work to ASA Asphalt of Cape...
-
Most read 8/10/20Business Notebook: Hutson's rebrands as a 'Big Sandy' affiliate; coronavirus reimbursement for businesses; new rehab partnershipHutson's, a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau for 75 years, has rebranded itself as "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore," after affiliating itself with the Ohio-based Big Sandy furniture store chain. The affiliation with Big Sandy follows the...
-
Local News 8/10/20Cape County Clerk, staff guide coronavirus-era election, prepare for November3This past Tuesday began for Kara Clark Summers like most Election Days: at 3:30 a.m. Though by her own admission not a morning person, the Cape Girardeau county clerk and her team would spend the next 20 hours or so doing, well, just about...
-
Local News 8/10/20Cape man charged after allegedly holding child hostage on Interstate 552Felony charges have been filed against an armed man who stood in the middle of Interstate 55 while holding his 11-month-old son hostage. Alonzo Jones Jr., 34, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony of first-degree domestic assault,...
-
Photo Gallery 8/9/20S.T.A.N.D. protest at Freedom CornerMore than 50 people participated in an all-day Standing Together Against National Discrimination (STAND) protest event co-hosted by Midwest Council for Civil Rights and Missouri Social Activism on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. The event...
-
-
Most read 8/7/20Cape, Scott counties buck statewide trend on Medicaid expansion3Primary voters in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties mostly mirrored their counterparts across the state in Tuesdays balloting, though both counties voters rejected Medicaid expansion. Voters across the state approved Amendment 2, which will...
-
Most read 8/6/20Swan says primary is 'over' but does not concede19Republican voters in state Senate District 27 apparently wont need to wait for a possible recount to know who their general election candidate is. Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau, who represents District 147 in the state House, said in a social media...
-
Most read 8/6/20Jordan 'surprised,' 'thankful' to be pioneer as Cape County coroner10Wavis Jordan, the coroner-elect of Cape Girardeau County, said he is surprised and thankful to be elected to a four-year term Tuesday. Jordan was at work at Rhodes convenience store on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson when he got word he had...
-
Most read 8/5/20Three coronavirus deaths reported in region Tuesday8Three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the region Tuesday. Cape Girardeau County health officials announced two county residents died because of the disease associated with coronavirus. The deaths marked the fourth and fifth deaths of...
-
Most read 8/5/20Rehder ekes out state Senate win; Wallingford, Burger win House races15Four-tenths of 1% separated two state representatives seeking a state Senate seat. Complete but unofficial results showed Holly Rehder of Sikeston, Missouri, eked out the win against Kathy Swan of Cape Girardeau by 141 votes 16,834 to 16,693 in...