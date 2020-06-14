Roots Run Deep
American Tractor Museum showcases rare machines from across the U.S.
The two tractors that are in the movie Walk the Line, the 2005 film about Johnny Cashs life. A Co-Op #1 Orchard tractor manufactured in 1933 that is the only one like it in the world. A threshing machine from 1896 and an Avery Steam Engine tractor from 1911.
These machines and more than 50 other tractors are all part of Kenny and Rhonda Buchheit and familys collection, tractors the family will be showcasing for visitors at the American Tractor Museum in Perryville, Missouri, when it opens Aug. 8. Each tractor has been restored by Buchheits friend Arley Berkbigler so that it runs; nearly all of them have been painted to look like they did when they were new.
Buchheits and Berkbiglers friendship goes back to the time when they attended grade school together in a three-room schoolhouse without indoor plumbing at St. Maurus Parish in Biehle, Missouri Biehle Tech, Berkbigler jokes.
The friends began collecting and remodeling tractors together 18 years ago, after Berkbigler retired from his career in construction and worked for a year on his farm and remodeling his house. One day, Buchheit called Berkbigler to ask him to work on the brakes of an Oliver 55 that he had.
So I went over there and tore it apart, and we put it back together, Berkbigler recalls. It was assembled wrong and so we fixed that, and [Buchheit] said, Well, I might have a couple more, and so thats how it started.
Since, Berkbigler has restored each tractor Buchheit has purchased from across the country at auctions and from individuals. Although 62 of them are housed in the museum, Buchheit owns more, which he hopes to rotate into the museum exhibit as time goes on. The collection includes tractor companies still in business today such as Case International Harvester, John Deere and Ford, as well as tractors from pre-World War II companies. Many of the tractors in the collection are rare because of the pre-World War II focus.
The thing youve got to understand is these tractors were made prior to World War II, which is kind of important because during the war effort, if you had something sitting, a lot of the tractors got melted down for metal, Buchheit says. They were looking for any type of old scrap metal, and a lot of tractors disappeared during that time. And then the manufacturers, too. They had to use their plants for construction of materials for the war effort. So a lot of them never came back after World War II; a lot of them disappeared because of that.
The American Tractor Museum is one place where you can still see these pre-World War II models; many of the tractors in the collection are from the 1920s and 1930s and even older.
Get our Daily Headlines
Sent right to your inbox.
Berkbigler says it takes approximately three to five months to fully restore a tractor. The friends are a fount of information about each piece in the collection, able to tell the history of each tractor as well as talk about its restoration process and sometimes even share personal stories and connections they have to the tractor, although they caution theyre just doing their best from the information theyve researched. They welcome hearing about corrections that need to be made.
Their knowledge, however, also comes from lifetimes spent on farms and in the agriculture industry.
I was born and raised into it, Berkbigler says. I set there in the shop on the wall and watched my dad and my uncles many times tear tractors down and rebuild them themselves. Thats basically how I learned to do it.
He learned how to use a wrench before he learned how to use a fork, Buchheit quips.
Although his family didnt own a farm, Buchheits father owned Rudy Buchheit General Store which sold merchandise needed by area farmers. During the summers, Buchheit and his brothers worked on neighbors farms hoeing weeds out of corn, stripping sugar cane and working the threshing machine.
The museum collection includes a Huber that is the same model Berkbiglers father farmed with, which he remembers riding on in the fields, sitting on the toolbox and laying his head on the gas tank when he got sleepy. It also includes a tractor Buchheit painted his wifes name on Miss Rhonda which he purchased for her to mow their lawn so he could buy another tractor. It also includes tractors from local community members, such as the Werner-Klaus family from Altenburg, Missouri, the Kasten, Manche, Kaempfe, and Gremaud families, and John Hall of Egypt Mills.
We try to get anything local that we can and then recognize the family that owned it, Buchheit says.
The museum also houses more than 100 pedal tractors owned by Richard Moldenhauer, as well as an antique washing machine, cash register, cistern pump with buckets and more.
The highlight of the museum, however, is the one-of-a-kind thresh machine from 1896 that was manufactured in Cape Girardeau.
The steam engine and threshing machine take up nearly all of one row in the museum, they are so grand in size. In its heyday, it took many people to run it: four people on the grain wagon, two people bagging the grain, one person tending the thresher, one person hauling water for the engine and one person hauling wood to burn in the engine to create the steam that made the threshing machine work. Additionally, another six men would haul the shocks to the threshing machine, while another two to four stood in the fields pitching the bundles of grain up to the wagon. Men would then make a chain up the stairs of the farmers grainery, passing the bags up the chain to be stored. The grain was used to feed the livestock on the farm.
Berkbigler and Buchheit say that often, seven or eight neighbor families would get together to form a threshing ring and help each farmer in the group put up their crop, staying at each others houses overnight because it took too long to travel between the farms with horses and wagons. The families would get up, do their chores and make and eat breakfast all before 6 a.m. Then they would go out to the fields to thresh. In addition to doing manual labor with the men in the fields, women often got up around 3 a.m. to butcher chickens, cook and bake bread to feed their families five meals each day breakfast, lunch, dinner, second lunch and supper.
When the museum opens, visitors will be able to take self-guided tours to learn these facts and more, scanning a QR code with their cell phone at each tractor to hear Buchheit, Berkbigler or another knowledgeable source with a connection to the tractor talk about the machines history.
Additionally, the American Tractor Museum invites the community to donate to the collection.
The American Tractor Museum is a nonprofit organization willing to showcase local family history when room is available. Arrangements can be made for a time period or if the family desires, it could be part of a permanent display and a tax receipt would be issued, says Alissa Ernst, assistant marketing director for Buchheits who works in designing the museum. We want the community to be engaged and know that they can come here and see their neighbors heritage.
Berkbigler hopes the museum is a space for children to see how farming used to be done. Buchheit, too, hopes the museum becomes a community venue.
We just want to see it succeed and so people enjoy it, he says.
Want to go?
The American Tractor Museum is located at 508 N. Main St. in Perryville, Missouri. The Grand Opening will take place Saturday, Aug. 8, with special exhibits and fun for everyone.
Each week after this, the museum will be open for self-guided virtual tours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment only on Saturdays. Admission is free, but the museum operates on donations, so $10 per adult, $8 for groups of 25 or more, and $5 for students, military, senior citizens and Perry County residents is suggested. Call (573) 547-1097 for more information or to schedule a Saturday appointment.
More to explore
-
Cape County reports four new coronavirus casesCape Girardeau County reported four new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the county total to 136 cases, with 92 recoveries and three deaths. Of those Cape County cases, 107 are confirmed and 29 are probable. There are 56 reported in the city of...
-
Photographer captures pandemic images through PolaroidsPandemic Polaroids: Documenting COVID-19's impact using instant film In March, life changed for people around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true of those in and around Cape Girardeau County. Face masks are now commonplace...
-
Division of Youth Services focusing on practical skillsOfficer Jason Reed with the 32nd judicial circuit juvenile division, serving Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry Counties, knows how important life skills are. Reed has been with the department 15 years, and has seen firsthand the difference between...
-
Mail-in voting surge expected in Cape Co.Cape Girardeau County election officials are expecting a major surge in absentee ballots for the August and November elections now that Governor Mike Parson has signed the COVID-driven Missouri General Assembly bill easing restrictions on voting....
-
16 new coronavirus cases reported in region8Sixteen new COVID-19 cases and one death attributed to the virus were reported in surrounding Missouri counties Friday. The fatality was in Stoddard County, making eight deaths in the county attributed to the disease associated with coronavirus. The...
-
Southeast to implement new online sytem in 2021Southeast Missouri State University will adopt Canvas as its new learning management system starting in the spring, said Floyd Davenport, assistant vice president of Information Technology. Canvas, a product of Instructure, will replace the current...
-
Jackson Homecomers 2020 celebration canceled4Jackson Homecomers will not happen in 2020, according to a statement from Homecomers chairman Larry Koehler and American Legion Post 158 post commander Howard Suedmeyer. "With the COVID-19 virus restrictions ... and the uncertainty we are still...
-
Candidates to speak at Pachyderm meeting2Three candidates for office will speak at Thursday's meeting of the SEMO Pachyderm club. Speakers will include state Rep. Holly Rehder and state Rep. Kathy Swan, who face each other in a Republican primary for state Senate. Paul Keopel, candidate...
-
-
Stidham appointed to state 911 panel1Mark Stidham of Dexter, Missouri, has been appointed to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Gov. Mike Parson's office announced the appointment Friday. Stidham has served the City of Dexter since 1997 as city administrator. He oversees the Police, Fire,...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 6/1/20Jackson Board of Aldermen 6 p.m. Monday City Hall 101 Court St. Public Hearing n Hearing to consider a Special Use Permit for commercial parking in an R-4 (General Residential) District, to expand an existing parking lot to include 219 North...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 6/15/20Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentation n Airport Update Presentation n Safe House for Women Food Drive 5th Anniversary Proclamation...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 6/14/20Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes for June 8 and 11 meetings Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents...
-
Cape Girardeau Common Pleas courthouse project underway, groundbreaking planned1Construction is underway at the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex in downtown Cape Girardeau, and a ceremonial groundbreaking is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Penzel Construction CEO Phil Penzel said the project to transform the courthouse into...
-
Cape County testing results reveal more COVID positives among younger peopleCape Girardeau County has reported 10 new positive cases of coronavirus within a 24-hour period, said Mark Winkler, the countys emergency management agency director. Testing reveals more younger people are being affected, he said. We are seeing...
-
Bingo World closure affects local fundraising effortsThe COVID-19 pandemic is depriving local bingo enthusiasts of their favorite game and keeping two local not-for-profit organizations 6 feet away from their fundraising goals. According to its website, Bingo World is a charitable gambling...
-
No change in coronavirus precautions at Lutheran HomeCape Girardeaus largest skilled nursing facility has no plans to ease restrictions despite Gov. Mike Parsons decision Thursday to fully reopen the state next week. The Lutheran Home, 2825 Bloomfield Road, has had four positive COVID-19 cases...
-
Six new coronavirus cases reported in area countiesFour Missouri counties in the region reported new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new cases were reported in nearby Illinois counties. Scott County officials said two new cases have been discovered. The county has confirmed 128 cases of the disease...
-
Cape public schools earn statewide honor1The Cape Girardeau School Board is among 26 Missouri school boards to recently earn the Missouri School Boards Associations 2020 Governance Team Award, according to a news release. The award is based on the schools boards and superintendents...
-
-
-
Marble Hill man seriously injured in Bollinger County tractor accident3An 18-year-old man from Marble Hill, Missouri, was seriously injured and transported by air ambulance to a St. Louis hospital Saturday night after he was run over by a tractor in Bollinger County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash...
-
-
Cape Parks and Rec to host annual Great American Fourth of July1Cape Girardeau will celebrate Independence Day with the annual Great American Fourth of July celebration held at Arena Park. Festivities will kick off with a performance by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Spirit of...
-
Sheriff, chief say police have a lot on their hands8In the wake of ongoing scrutiny over the May 25 choking death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, two prominent figures in local law enforcement condemned the brutality. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson and Cape...
-
Sewer water could help track coronavirus in Cape Girardeau1Are we flushing the COVID-19 virus down our toilets? And, if so, could our wastewater help predict coronavirus trends? Thats what researchers want to find out in a yearlong study that will test wastewater in a dozen Missouri communities,...
-
Three deaths linked Wednesday to coronavirusThree deaths in the region were attributed to COVID-19 on Wednesday. Two of the deaths were in Union County, Illinois, bringing that countys total deaths from the disease to 16. The fatalities involved a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. The...
-
Most read 6/11/20Facebook fraud leads to attacks on local United Way, innocent women2Unfortunately, in the world of social media so many conspiracy theories abound that many people just end up believing what they want, perpetuating lies. It was common to find some commenters discounting the United Way's information as a "cover up,"...
-
Most read 6/10/20Cape man charged after armed robbery in 1000 block of Sturdivant Street2Charges have been filed against a 24-year-old Cape Girardeau man for his alleged involvement in a series of events over the weekend surrounding an armed robbery and the theft of a firearm. A suspect was located by police and identified as Justin...
-
-
Most read 6/9/20My 4 unpopular perspectives amid George Floyd protests29The wound that is George Floyd's killing is still raw. It hasn't gone away. Its impact is far-reaching and deep-rooted. From violent riots to peaceful rallies, prayer meetings to Facebook posts, thoughts and feelings are expressed passionately. I've...
-
George Floyd scholarship announced at Southeast Missouri State26On Friday, the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship was formed within the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation, confirmed Trudy Lee, interim vice president for university advancement and executive director of the university foundation. By...
-
Former Kmart building being readied for Orscheln2Interior demolition began last week at Cape Girardeau's former Kmart building in preparation for Orscheln Farm & Home's long- awaited move to that location. A crew from Charles Hampton & Son Construction out of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, has been on...
-
Jackson eyes several business openings this summer, fallDespite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and major highway reconstruction at the junction of Interstate 55 and U.S. 61, several new retail businesses are opening this summer and fall in Jackson. Appearing last week at the Jackson Board of...
-
Hundreds gather for Black Lives Matter protest in Perryville7PERRYVILLE, Mo. Chanting, cheering, shouting and street sounds filled the air in downtown Perryville as hundreds of protesters and a few dozen counter-protesters expressed their opinions and feelings about the Black Lives Matter movement Sunday...