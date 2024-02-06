SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2024--

Zynga Inc., a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today launched Game of Thrones™: Legends, for players worldwide. The high-profile mobile RPG puzzle title incorporates content and characters from the iconic Emmy ® Award-winning and Golden Globe® winning Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon ™ series. The game, officially licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of HBO®, is now available to download on the App Store and Google Play.

Today’s announcement comes with the exciting return of Emmy ® and Golden Globe ® nominated actor Kit Harington to the Game of Thrones franchise. Known for his iconic role as Jon Snow, the trailer stars Harington in the present day, deeply immersed in the mobile game causing Westeros-based fantasies while walking through a dimly-lit members club. Harington quickly returns to reality following a comedic fan interaction, showing the beloved actor’s range stepping out of his infamous Game of Thrones character. This new marketing campaign is featured on Max including during new episodes of House of the Dragon, for which the game is a title sponsor of Seasons 1 and 2. Watch the campaign here.

“The creativity and care taken to create Game of Thrones: Legends is obvious and it feels completely natural to jump back into Westeros for this game,” says Harington. “This is a true love letter to the fans, of whom the franchise would be nothing without, and I’m honoured to pay tribute to them in this new campaign.”

“Our teams have developed and built Game of Thrones: Legends to create both an engaging gaming experience and a deep Game of Thrones experience for the fans and it is thrilling to see our work launched alongside this fantastic marketing campaign,” said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Games, Zynga. “We are proud to bring this title to the world, along with Kit Harington, and we cannot wait to see the stories our players tell as they travel through Westeros.”

In Game of Thrones: Legends, players build and lead their own Westeros house, honing their tactics and skill as they strategically assemble a team of champions, equip weapons, and gear, and face formidable foes from the Game of Thrones universe. Players can tackle their quest in story mode or engage in Raids, playing against each other in real-time as they level up their roster of champions.

Key Game Features:

Complete missions throughout Westeros in a journey to claim the Iron Throne;

Build and upgrade an iconic team featuring champions like Jon Snow, Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Hound, Ser Criston Cole, Drogon, Arya Stark, and Ghost;

Showcase strategic prowess in epic RPG puzzle battles;

Lead your own house of Westeros showing off personalized houses and powerful allies;

Diversify puzzle battle strategy with champion pairings to conquer different game modes and enemies;

Leverage lore to discover champion, weapon, and gear synergies – for instance, pair up Jon Snow and Ghost or have Arya equip Needle;

Execute moves, charge special abilities, and discover powerful combos to obliterate opponents.

ABOUT ZYNGA INC.

Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 6 billion times on mobile, including Star Wars™: Hunters, CSR Racing™, Dragon City, Empires & Puzzles™, FarmVille™, Golf Rival™, Hair Challenge™, Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™, High Heels!™, Merge Dragons!™, Merge Magic!™, Monster Legends, Toon Blast™, Top Eleven, Toy Blast™, Two Dot s, Words With Friends™, and Zynga Poker™. Zynga is also an industry-leading next-generation platform with the ability to optimize programmatic advertising and yields at scale with Chartboost, a leading mobile advertising and monetization platform. Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, or the Zynga blog.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles.

ABOUT HBO LICENSING & RETAIL

HBO Licensing & Retail, a division of Home Box Office, Inc., partners with best-in-class licensees around the world to give HBO's global audience new and exciting ways to engage with their favorite shows. The division leverages iconic, award-winning HBO programs such as Game of Thrones, VEEP, Sex and the City, Silicon Valley, Insecure, The Sopranos, Big Little Lies, True Blood and more to create officially licensed consumer products, innovative merchandise programs, retail activations and live immersive experiences. HBO Licensing & Retail works across a broad range of product categories, including collectibles, apparel, publishing, live branded experiences, digital gaming, fashion and beauty collaborations, luxury accessories, and beyond. Officially licensed HBO merchandise can be purchased in retail stores around the world, online in the US at http://store.hbo.com, and at the groundbreaking HBO retail hub, the HBO Shop®, located at 42nd and 6th Avenue in New York City.

ABOUT GAME OF THRONES

Based on George R.R. Martin’s acclaimed book series, A Song of Ice and Fire, the Emmy® Award-winning HBO series Game of Thrones follows kings and queens, knights and renegades, liars and noblemen who are engaged in a deadly cat-and-mouse game for control of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. The epic series’ storylines of treachery and nobility, family and honor, ambition and love, and death and survival have captured the imagination of fans globally and made it one of the most popular shows on television.

