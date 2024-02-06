All sections
September 19, 2024

West-Current Conditions

West Region Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

West Region Current Conditions as of 08:00 AM PDT Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albuquerque, NM;Sunny;63;N;7;47%

Anchorage, AK;Clear;39;E;3;95%

Billings, MT;Partly sunny;60;WSW;12;53%

Boise, ID;Sunny;57;ESE;2;79%

Casper, WY;Sunny;48;WSW;9;60%

Cheyenne, WY;Sunny;51;WNW;7;50%

Denver, CO;Mostly sunny;63;ENE;2;34%

Fairbanks, AK;Cloudy;46;SW;6;90%

Grand Junction, CO;Mostly sunny;56;SE;10;35%

Helena, MT;Mostly cloudy;52;SSE;3;71%

Honolulu, HI;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;12;70%

Juneau, AK;Rain;48;ENE;7;93%

Las Vegas, NV;Mostly cloudy;72;N;2;23%

Long Beach, CA;Cloudy;65;Calm;0;80%

Los Angeles, CA;Cloudy;64;WNW;2;76%

Olympia, WA;Mostly cloudy;57;S;3;96%

Phoenix, AZ;Mostly sunny;78;E;4;25%

Portland, OR;Cloudy;59;N;1;93%

Reno, NV;Partly sunny;50;ENE;2;94%

Roswell, NM;Sunny;68;N;6;43%

Sacramento, CA;Mostly sunny;57;S;4;94%

Salt Lake City, UT;Mostly sunny;53;Calm;0;73%

San Diego, CA;Mostly cloudy;66;WNW;2;72%

San Francisco, CA;Mostly cloudy;55;WNW;3;99%

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;Partly sunny;53;SSE;3;92%

Spokane, WA;Mostly sunny;56;N;3;71%

Tucson, AZ;Sunny;73;SE;4;45%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

