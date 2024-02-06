All sections
September 19, 2024

The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds to central

Minnesota, western Iowa, far eastern Nebraska, northeastern

Kansas and northwestern Missouri today. Coastal portions of

southeastern New England will have periods of rain. Farther

south, some morning drizzle can dampen areas of central

Maryland. A shower or two can occur at any time in Virginia

and the Carolinas. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will

rumble through the Florida Peninsula. An afternoon

thundershower can occur in eastern Idaho, southwestern

Montana and northwestern Wyoming. A storm affecting eastern

California and much of Nevada will produce locally steadier

rain and even embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures above the

historical average will bake parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and

Texas.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 100 at Frederick, OK

National Low Wednesday 27 at Gothic, CO

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

