The Nation's Weather for Thursday, September 19, 2024
_____
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Thunderstorms can bring hail and damaging winds to central
Minnesota, western Iowa, far eastern Nebraska, northeastern
Kansas and northwestern Missouri today. Coastal portions of
southeastern New England will have periods of rain. Farther
south, some morning drizzle can dampen areas of central
Maryland. A shower or two can occur at any time in Virginia
and the Carolinas. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms will
rumble through the Florida Peninsula. An afternoon
thundershower can occur in eastern Idaho, southwestern
Montana and northwestern Wyoming. A storm affecting eastern
California and much of Nevada will produce locally steadier
rain and even embedded thunderstorms. Temperatures above the
historical average will bake parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and
Texas.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Wednesday 100 at Frederick, OK
National Low Wednesday 27 at Gothic, CO
_____
Copyright 2024 AccuWeather