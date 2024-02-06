Welcome to the midpoint of the 2024 regular season, headlined by a couple of major matchups between some of the area’s top teams.

At the very top of the bill, we’ve got St. Dominic coming into the City of Roses for Cape Central’s Homecoming game on Friday night.

The Crusaders just knocked off reigning Class 3 champion Park Hills Central last week, walking all over the Rebels 38-7 to improve to 3-1 on the season.

Jackson hosts its archrival in Poplar Bluff, with the Mules fresh off a blowout loss at home against the aforementioned Tigers.

St. Vincent travels down into the belly of the beast, taking on Bootheel powerhouse Hayti in a battle of Class 1 hopefuls down in the heart of Pemiscot County.

All projections are based on computer data via CalPreps and consulting staff opinion.

St. Dominic at Cape Central, 7 p.m. Friday

Projection: Cape Central 31, St. Dominic 21

It’s not often that you host a Class 6 team for Homecoming night, but here we are.

Cape Central did just that, scheduling the 2022 Class 4 runner-up Crusaders to come into Cape Girardeau to face off against the undefeated Tigers under the lights.

As mentioned before, St. Dominic rolled over Park Hills Central, then undefeated, for the Crusaders to get to 3-1 on the season with their only loss coming to a Class 3-ranked St. Francis Borgia squad.

After a fairly light start to the season, Cape Central crushed conference rivals in Sikeston and Poplar Bluff to get the conference title run started hot.

But this is a test unlike any other (outside of Jackson, maybe). St. Dominic is a serious squad with hopes at making a splash in MSHSAA’s top class this season.

Junior quarterback Brennan Czeschin brings a big arm into this one, and he was able to take out the Rebels over the top en route to a big win on the road.

Though Cape Central enters as a 10-point favorite, this one could easily come down to the final drive, with the Tigers looking to get their biggest regular season win in a long time.

Principia at Chaffee, 7 p.m. Friday

Projection: Chaffee 28, Principia 21

Last week was a tough one for Chaffee. A 21-point game for the second consecutive week, but Ballard Memorial picked apart the Red Devil defense in a 60-21 loss.

That 60-point mark is the most points that Chaffee has surrendered in a game against a non-conference team since the 2019 season when it allowed 62 points in a loss to Jefferson.

This week against Principia, however, a matchup between two 0-4 teams, this is the Red Devils’ best chance at a win this season.

Two of Principia’s losses are to 1-3 teams, and Chaffee’s due for a big game on both ends. The Red Devils haven’t played a team this season below the .500 mark.

Looking toward a big game from Logan Horton, one of the area’s top runners, this could very well be the week that Chaffee breaks through and hangs a healthy heaping on offense.

That being said, even with Chaffee as the favorite, this one could easily go down to the wire. We’re expecting an action-packed matchup out of this one.

Poplar Bluff at Jackson, 7 p.m. Friday

Projection: Jackson 45, Poplar Bluff 28

Defeating Farmington last weekend was a big win for Jackson, as any are when you score 49 points against a conference opponent.

Any time you face off with a 1-0 conference foe, fresh off a blowout loss on the road, there’ll be a little bit of a disparity in momentum.

Similar to last year’s battle at Farmington, Jackson opened up Week 4 with a 35-point defensive night, struggling to stop the run but able to claw away for the win late.

Drew Parsons put together a monster night, scoring four touchdowns on a combination of his through-the-air talent and his speed in the ground game.

But against Poplar Bluff, it’s time to reset and recalibrate, because the Mules are going to be coming in with a vengeance.

The last SEMO North to defeat Jackson was Poplar Bluff in 2022, taking the Indians down at “The Pit” in the postseason.

The last team to do it before that? Also Poplar Bluff, in the de facto 2017 SEMO North conference championship game down in the Mule Barn.

It’s safe to say that these two don’t like each other at all. With Jackson back to .500, and Poplar Bluff a game below, it’ll be a tale of two teams looking to make their big statement in the midseason.

Though Jackson enters as a large favorite, hinging on a big Cape Central win last week at Poplar Bluff, the defense will have to play up to snuff to keep Poplar Bluff off the scoreboard in this one.