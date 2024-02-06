In the jack-of-all-trades football world of Skyler Still, the word “limitation” seems nonexistent.

Still, Kelly’s dynamic senior football star is listed as both the starting quarterback and defensive back on the Hawks’ roster. His impact on both sides of the ball has led to the Hawks starting the season 2-2 and unbeaten at home.

Still set the tone of Kelly’s 34-18 win over Kennett on Friday, Sept. 20 in Benton, Mo., with a rushing touchdown in the first quarter and the Hawks never looked back.

Still threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two against the Indians, including a scoring run that went for 42 yards. Still threw two touchdowns to Grant Burleson for a total of 117 yards.

While it seems that the color of their jersey seemingly determines whether Kelly wins or loses, Still’s impact as a scrambler and a ballhawk (pun intended) is near impossible to overshadow.

In what is his first season playing defense since middle school, Still’s do-it-all, ceiling-free ability prompted head coach Lance Powers to utilize his versatility and play him both ways in 2024.

“It helps when you got a kid like that,” Powers said. “We have multiple kids like that who are versatile playmakers, and that could help with you on both sides of the ball. Hopefully, he has a big impact the rest of the way.”

Defensively, Still has made a splash each week behind a Southeast Missouri area-high two interceptions. He said that he fully embraces his new role and loves the physicality aspect of his defensive back position.