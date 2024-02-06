The Perryville boys' soccer team remains undefeated at home with a 5-1 win over Hillsboro on Thursday, Sept. 19, in Perryville, Mo.

The Pirates have won seven of their last eight matches to improve to 8-3 on the season and undefeated in Jefferson County Athletic Association Conference play.

"It was a good win for us as it keeps up 3-0 in our conference," Perryville head coach Jerry Fulton said.

Perryville senior captain Carter Bleche scored four goals to lead the Pirates, which was the most goals a Perryville player has scored in a single game this season. Treyton Barnett scored the other goal for the Pirates in the first half.

"Carter's been a good leader all year," Fenton said. "He plays hard."

The Pirates previously took two of three games at the Hannibal Pirate Tournament to finish as the runner-up. Fenton mentioned Carter's willingness to stay on the pitch with little rest as an example of his leadership.

"We were in a tournament up in Hannibal and nobody would go in, everybody was dying and Carter was hurting but he went in," Fenton said. "He knew he needed to help the team so he went in to help."

Perryville goalkeeper Waylon Huber gave up only one goal in the second half and notched five saves.