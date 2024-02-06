The Perryville boys' soccer team remains undefeated at home with a 5-1 win over Hillsboro on Thursday, Sept. 19, in Perryville, Mo.
The Pirates have won seven of their last eight matches to improve to 8-3 on the season and undefeated in Jefferson County Athletic Association Conference play.
"It was a good win for us as it keeps up 3-0 in our conference," Perryville head coach Jerry Fulton said.
Perryville senior captain Carter Bleche scored four goals to lead the Pirates, which was the most goals a Perryville player has scored in a single game this season. Treyton Barnett scored the other goal for the Pirates in the first half.
"Carter's been a good leader all year," Fenton said. "He plays hard."
The Pirates previously took two of three games at the Hannibal Pirate Tournament to finish as the runner-up. Fenton mentioned Carter's willingness to stay on the pitch with little rest as an example of his leadership.
"We were in a tournament up in Hannibal and nobody would go in, everybody was dying and Carter was hurting but he went in," Fenton said. "He knew he needed to help the team so he went in to help."
Perryville goalkeeper Waylon Huber gave up only one goal in the second half and notched five saves.
The Pirates will take a much-needed week-long break before traveling to Jackson to take on the Indians on Thursday, Sept. 26.
"Right now we're beat up, we're tired and we need the break," Fulton said. "We don't have another game until next Thursday so that's perfect timing."
Volleyball: St. Vincent fell to Jefferson in five sets (25-20, 25-19, 23-25, 17-25, 15-11) at home. Led by Clara Clifton's 17 kills and Kate Rubel's 15 kills and 25 digs, the Indians came back from a 2-0 set deficit to win the next two sets, with their 25-17 victory in the fourth set being the widest margin of the competitive contest. Jefferson prevailed in the final set with a narrow 15-11 win. With their two straight losses, the Indians sit at 9-5-4 on the season and next travel to Valle Catholic on Monday, Sept. 23.
Volleyball: Scott City defeated Meadow Heights in straight sets (25-18, 25-18, 25-13) at home behind Layla Estes' 27 digs, Ramsey Spinks' 40 assists, and Lilyan Landis' 18 kills and seven blocks. The Lady Rams improved to 6- 3- 2 and won three of their last four games. They will travel to Cape Central (13-4-1) on Monday, Sept. 23.
Volleyball: Oak Ridge defeated Oran in straight sets (25-19, 25-17, 25-10) behind Kenadie Ward's 35 assists, Reagan Howe's 17 kills and Jayleigh Price's 10 kills. Price, Kinsley Bogenpohl, and Kaelyn Deckerd each contributed nine digs. The Blue Jays improved to 9-2-3 on the season and will travel to Saxony Lutheran on Monday, Sept. 23.
Swimming: Jackson fell to Christian Brothers College 109-60 at home. It was senior day for Jackson's lone senior, Wade Lavalle, who won the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.96), the 500-yard freestyle (5:17.32), and was the anchor of the Indians' 200-yard freestyle relay that won with a time of 1:48.29. Jan Handke won the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.08) and 200-yard IM (2:21.87). It was Jackson's last home meet of the season but will return to their home pool for the Rec Relays on Oct. 21, held annually at the SEMO Recreation Center.
Softball: Jackson defeated Northwest 4-3 behind Ashlyn Dawes leading the Indians at the plate (3-for-4, 2B, run) and on the circle (7 IP, 1 ER, 4 SO). The Indians improved to 14-7 after winning four straight games. Jackson will host Poplar Bluff on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
Softball: Perryville won its second game of the season by defeating Jefferson 19-7. Rhylee Wengert went 3-for-5 with a double, and a triple, and was one of three Pirates to drive in three runs. The Pirates will travel to Fredericktown on Monday, Sept. 23.