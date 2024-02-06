MO WFO KANSAS CITY KANSAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO KANSAS CITY KANSAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 19, 2024
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
826 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHERN WYANDOTTE...EAST
CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE
COUNTIES THROUGH 900 AM CDT...
At 825 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Lansing, moving northeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Leavenworth, Gladstone, Lansing, Smithville, Bonner Springs,
Parkville, Platte City, Basehor, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Kansas
City, Lake Waukomis, Ferrelview, Platte Woods, Oakview, Northmoor,
Houston Lake, Tracy, Fairmount, and Farley.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 8 and 11.
Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 20.
Interstate 635 between mile markers 9 and 12.
Interstate 435 between mile markers 14 and 40.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
LAT...LON 3945 9466 3918 9450 3910 9490 3926 9500
TIME...MOT...LOC 1325Z 242DEG 28KT 3921 9484
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
