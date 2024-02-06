MO WFO KANSAS CITY KANSAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO KANSAS CITY KANSAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 19, 2024

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

826 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHERN WYANDOTTE...EAST

CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE

COUNTIES THROUGH 900 AM CDT...

At 825 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lansing, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include...