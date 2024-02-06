All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
September 19, 2024

MO WFO KANSAS CITY KANSAS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO KANSAS CITY KANSAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

WFO KANSAS CITY KANSAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

826 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHERN WYANDOTTE...EAST

CENTRAL LEAVENWORTH...SOUTHWESTERN CLAY AND SOUTHEASTERN PLATTE

COUNTIES THROUGH 900 AM CDT...

At 825 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Lansing, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Leavenworth, Gladstone, Lansing, Smithville, Bonner Springs,

Parkville, Platte City, Basehor, Riverside, Weatherby Lake, Kansas

City, Lake Waukomis, Ferrelview, Platte Woods, Oakview, Northmoor,

Houston Lake, Tracy, Fairmount, and Farley.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 8 and 11.

Interstate 29 between mile markers 1 and 20.

Interstate 635 between mile markers 9 and 12.

Interstate 435 between mile markers 14 and 40.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3945 9466 3918 9450 3910 9490 3926 9500

TIME...MOT...LOC 1325Z 242DEG 28KT 3921 9484

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

Advertisement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy