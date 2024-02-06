MO Springfield MO Zone Forecast

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

MOZ083-191300-

Dent-

Including the cities of Lake Spring, Bangert, Darien, Gladden,

Howes, Jadwin, and Salem

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

MOZ079-191300-

Polk-

Including the city of Bolivar

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

MOZ068-191300-

Hickory-

Including the cities of Weaubleau, Hermitage, Pittsburg, Quincy,

Wheatland, and Cross Timbers

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

MOZ057-191300-

Miller-

Including the cities of Aurora Springs, Eldon, and Lake Ozark

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

MOZ069-191300-

Camden-

Including the cities of Osage Beach, Camdenton, Decaturville,

Roach, and Village of Four Seasons

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

MOZ056-191300-

Morgan-

Including the cities of Versailles, Rocky Mount, Stover,

and Laurie

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

MOZ055-191300-

Benton-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Whitakerville, Cole Camp,

Crockerville, Mora, Edmonson, and Lincoln

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

MOZ106-191300-

Oregon-

Including the cities of Thayer, Alton, Couch, Greer, Thomasville,

and Wilderness

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

MOZ096-191300-

Douglas-

Including the cities of Vanzant, Ava, Goodhope, Rome, Squires,

and Dogwood

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

MOZ092-191300-

Wright-

Including the cities of Dawson, Graff, Mountain Grove, Duncan,

and Mansfield

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

MOZ082-191300-

Texas-

Including the cities of Plato, Roby, Bendavis, and Huggins

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

MOZ071-191300-

Phelps-

Including the cities of Northwye and Rolla

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

MOZ070-191300-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Fort Leonard Wood, Laquey,

and Waynesville

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

MOZ081-191300-

Laclede-

Including the cities of Lynchburg and Lebanon

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

MOZ080-191300-

Dallas-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Charity, Foose, March, Plad,

Windyville, and Olive

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

MOZ091-191300-

Webster-

Including the cities of Marshfield, Northview, Seymour,

and Rogersville

1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

