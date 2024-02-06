MO Springfield MO Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Zone Forecast Product for Missouri
National Weather Service Springfield MO
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Greene-
Including the city of Springfield
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Jasper-
Including the cities of Joplin and Carthage
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Maries-
Including the city of Vichy
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Howell-
Including the cities of Pomona, Pottersville, Siloam Springs,
South Fork, West Plains, and White Church
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Taney-
Including the cities of Branson, Hollister, Kirbyville,
Edgewater Beach, Forsyth, Ozark Beach, and Powersite
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Newton-
Including the city of Neosho
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
McDonald-
Including the cities of Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City,
Pineville, and Rocky Comfort
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around
70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Vernon-
Including the city of Nevada
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Barton-
Including the cities of Kenoma and Lamar
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Cedar-
Including the cities of Cedar Springs, El Dorado Springs, Filley,
Arnica, Caplinger Mills, and Stockton
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
St. Clair-
Including the cities of Tiffin, Appleton City, and Johnson City
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Dade-
Including the cities of Greenfield, Lockwood, and Meinert
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Lawrence-
Including the cities of Aurora, Mount Vernon, and Marionville
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Hot with highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Barry-
Including the cities of Monett, Madry, and Cassville
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Stone-
Including the cities of Kimberling City, Crane, Elsey,
Indian Point, and Silver Dollar City
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Christian-
Including the cities of Nixa, Christian Center, Ozark,
and Selmore
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Ozark-
Including the city of Wasola
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Shannon-
Including the cities of Teresita, Winona, Birch Tree, and Montier
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Dent-
Including the cities of Lake Spring, Bangert, Darien, Gladden,
Howes, Jadwin, and Salem
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Polk-
Including the city of Bolivar
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Hickory-
Including the cities of Weaubleau, Hermitage, Pittsburg, Quincy,
Wheatland, and Cross Timbers
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Miller-
Including the cities of Aurora Springs, Eldon, and Lake Ozark
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Camden-
Including the cities of Osage Beach, Camdenton, Decaturville,
Roach, and Village of Four Seasons
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Morgan-
Including the cities of Versailles, Rocky Mount, Stover,
and Laurie
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. East winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Benton-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Whitakerville, Cole Camp,
Crockerville, Mora, Edmonson, and Lincoln
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Oregon-
Including the cities of Thayer, Alton, Couch, Greer, Thomasville,
and Wilderness
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
Douglas-
Including the cities of Vanzant, Ava, Goodhope, Rome, Squires,
and Dogwood
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Wright-
Including the cities of Dawson, Graff, Mountain Grove, Duncan,
and Mansfield
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Texas-
Including the cities of Plato, Roby, Bendavis, and Huggins
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Phelps-
Including the cities of Northwye and Rolla
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Fort Leonard Wood, Laquey,
and Waynesville
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Laclede-
Including the cities of Lynchburg and Lebanon
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Dallas-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Charity, Foose, March, Plad,
Windyville, and Olive
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Webster-
Including the cities of Marshfield, Northview, Seymour,
and Rogersville
1217 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
