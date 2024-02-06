MO Springfield MO Zone Forecast

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ083-192000-

Dent-

Including the cities of Lake Spring, Bangert, Darien, Gladden,

Howes, Jadwin, and Salem

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ079-192000-

Polk-

Including the city of Bolivar

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance

of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

MOZ068-192000-

Hickory-

Including the cities of Weaubleau, Hermitage, Pittsburg, Quincy,

Wheatland, and Cross Timbers

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

MOZ057-192000-

Miller-

Including the cities of Aurora Springs, Eldon, and Lake Ozark

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

MOZ069-192000-

Camden-

Including the cities of Osage Beach, Camdenton, Decaturville,

Roach, and Village of Four Seasons

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ056-192000-

Morgan-

Including the cities of Versailles, Rocky Mount, Stover,

and Laurie

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

MOZ055-192000-

Benton-

Including the cities of Warsaw, Whitakerville, Cole Camp,

Crockerville, Mora, Edmonson, and Lincoln

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ106-192000-

Oregon-

Including the cities of Thayer, Alton, Couch, Greer, Thomasville,

and Wilderness

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ096-192000-

Douglas-

Including the cities of Vanzant, Ava, Goodhope, Rome, Squires,

and Dogwood

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

MOZ092-192000-

Wright-

Including the cities of Dawson, Graff, Mountain Grove, Duncan,

and Mansfield

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

MOZ082-192000-

Texas-

Including the cities of Plato, Roby, Bendavis, and Huggins

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ071-192000-

Phelps-

Including the cities of Northwye and Rolla

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

MOZ070-192000-

Pulaski-

Including the cities of Fort Leonard Wood, Laquey,

and Waynesville

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

MOZ081-192000-

Laclede-

Including the cities of Lynchburg and Lebanon

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ080-192000-

Dallas-

Including the cities of Buffalo, Charity, Foose, March, Plad,

Windyville, and Olive

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Humid with

lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance

of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

MOZ091-192000-

Webster-

Including the cities of Marshfield, Northview, Seymour,

and Rogersville

746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

