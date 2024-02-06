MO Springfield MO Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
763 FPUS53 KSGF 191247
ZFPSGF
Zone Forecast Product for Missouri
National Weather Service Springfield MO
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
MOZ090-192000-
Greene-
Including the city of Springfield
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ088-192000-
Jasper-
Including the cities of Joplin and Carthage
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Hot with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around
70. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
MOZ058-192000-
Maries-
Including the city of Vichy
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ097-192000-
Howell-
Including the cities of Pomona, Pottersville, Siloam Springs,
South Fork, West Plains, and White Church
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A
slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ104-192000-
Taney-
Including the cities of Branson, Hollister, Kirbyville,
Edgewater Beach, Forsyth, Ozark Beach, and Powersite
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ093-192000-
Newton-
Including the city of Neosho
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ101-192000-
McDonald-
Including the cities of Anderson, Noel, Goodman, South West City,
Pineville, and Rocky Comfort
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ066-192000-
Vernon-
Including the city of Nevada
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Hot with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Not as warm
with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ077-192000-
Barton-
Including the cities of Kenoma and Lamar
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning. Hot with
highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers,
mainly in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ078-192000-
Cedar-
Including the cities of Cedar Springs, El Dorado Springs, Filley,
Arnica, Caplinger Mills, and Stockton
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ067-192000-
St. Clair-
Including the cities of Tiffin, Appleton City, and Johnson City
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in
the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ089-192000-
Dade-
Including the cities of Greenfield, Lockwood, and Meinert
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
MOZ094-192000-
Lawrence-
Including the cities of Aurora, Mount Vernon, and Marionville
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of
showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ102-192000-
Barry-
Including the cities of Monett, Madry, and Cassville
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not
as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ103-192000-
Stone-
Including the cities of Kimberling City, Crane, Elsey,
Indian Point, and Silver Dollar City
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ095-192000-
Christian-
Including the cities of Nixa, Christian Center, Ozark,
and Selmore
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance
of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs
in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ105-192000-
Ozark-
Including the city of Wasola
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ098-192000-
Shannon-
Including the cities of Teresita, Winona, Birch Tree, and Montier
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs
in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ083-192000-
Dent-
Including the cities of Lake Spring, Bangert, Darien, Gladden,
Howes, Jadwin, and Salem
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ079-192000-
Polk-
Including the city of Bolivar
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A chance
of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Humid with lows
in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ068-192000-
Hickory-
Including the cities of Weaubleau, Hermitage, Pittsburg, Quincy,
Wheatland, and Cross Timbers
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ057-192000-
Miller-
Including the cities of Aurora Springs, Eldon, and Lake Ozark
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ069-192000-
Camden-
Including the cities of Osage Beach, Camdenton, Decaturville,
Roach, and Village of Four Seasons
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ056-192000-
Morgan-
Including the cities of Versailles, Rocky Mount, Stover,
and Laurie
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ055-192000-
Benton-
Including the cities of Warsaw, Whitakerville, Cole Camp,
Crockerville, Mora, Edmonson, and Lincoln
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight.
Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ106-192000-
Oregon-
Including the cities of Thayer, Alton, Couch, Greer, Thomasville,
and Wilderness
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and
variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper
80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ096-192000-
Douglas-
Including the cities of Vanzant, Ava, Goodhope, Rome, Squires,
and Dogwood
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers
with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ092-192000-
Wright-
Including the cities of Dawson, Graff, Mountain Grove, Duncan,
and Mansfield
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ082-192000-
Texas-
Including the cities of Plato, Roby, Bendavis, and Huggins
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ071-192000-
Phelps-
Including the cities of Northwye and Rolla
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Humid
with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Hot with highs around 90. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance
of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ070-192000-
Pulaski-
Including the cities of Fort Leonard Wood, Laquey,
and Waynesville
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
MOZ081-192000-
Laclede-
Including the cities of Lynchburg and Lebanon
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows around 70. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ080-192000-
Dallas-
Including the cities of Buffalo, Charity, Foose, March, Plad,
Windyville, and Olive
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A slight
chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers. Humid with
lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the
upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
MOZ091-192000-
Webster-
Including the cities of Marshfield, Northview, Seymour,
and Rogersville
746 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear with a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
$$
