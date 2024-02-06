MO Saint Louis MO Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

Zone Forecasts

National Weather Service Saint Louis MO

939 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

Audrain MO-Osage MO-Callaway MO-

Including the cities of Mexico and Fulton

940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly

in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Boone MO-Moniteau MO-Cole MO-

Including the cities of Columbia and Jefferson City

940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saint Francois MO-Iron MO-Madison MO-Reynolds MO-

Including the city of Farmington

940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly