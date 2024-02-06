MO Saint Louis MO Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
Zone Forecasts
National Weather Service Saint Louis MO
939 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Audrain MO-Osage MO-Callaway MO-
Including the cities of Mexico and Fulton
940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly
in the evening. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Boone MO-Moniteau MO-Cole MO-
Including the cities of Columbia and Jefferson City
940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saint Francois MO-Iron MO-Madison MO-Reynolds MO-
Including the city of Farmington
940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Montgomery MO-Lincoln MO-Warren MO-
940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Gasconade MO-Franklin MO-Crawford MO-Washington MO-
Including the cities of Washington, Union, and Sullivan
940 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
