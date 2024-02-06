MO Paducah KY Zone Forecast

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ076-192100-

Perry MO-

Including the city of Perryville

946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ110-192100-

Stoddard-

Including the city of Bloomfield

946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calm winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ111-192100-

Scott-

Including the city of Sikeston

946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calm winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

MOZ114-192100-

New Madrid-

Including the city of New Madrid

946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calm winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

MOZ112-192100-

Mississippi-

Including the city of Charleston

946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Calm winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

