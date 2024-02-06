MO Paducah KY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
081 FPUS53 KPAH 191448
ZFPPAH
Zone Forecast Product
National Weather Service Paducah KY
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
MOZ087-192100-
Cape Girardeau-
Including the cities of Cape Girardeau and Jackson
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ109-192100-
Butler-
Including the city of Poplar Bluff
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around
60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ107-192100-
Carter-
Including the city of Van Buren
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ108-192100-
Ripley-
Including the city of Doniphan
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ100-192100-
Wayne MO-
Including the city of Piedmont
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ086-192100-
Bollinger-
Including the city of Marble Hill
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ076-192100-
Perry MO-
Including the city of Perryville
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around
90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the
mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ110-192100-
Stoddard-
Including the city of Bloomfield
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Calm winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ111-192100-
Scott-
Including the city of Sikeston
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Calm winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 90.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ114-192100-
New Madrid-
Including the city of New Madrid
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Calm winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,
becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
MOZ112-192100-
Mississippi-
Including the city of Charleston
946 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Calm winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
