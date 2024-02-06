MO Memphis TN Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024
_____
238 FPUS54 KMEG 190800
ZFPMEG
Zone Forecast Product for the MidSouth
National Weather Service Memphis TN
300 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
MOZ113-192215-
Dunklin-
Including the city of Kennett
300 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
MOZ115-192215-
Pemiscot-
Including the city of Caruthersville
300 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Light and variable winds.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
