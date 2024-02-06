MO Memphis TN Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2024

_____

238 FPUS54 KMEG 190800

ZFPMEG

Zone Forecast Product for the MidSouth

National Weather Service Memphis TN

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

MOZ113-192215-

Dunklin-

Including the city of Kennett

300 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight