MO Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

228 FPUS53 KEAX 191509

ZFPEAX

Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO

1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

MOZ044-045-054-192300-

Johnson MO-Pettis-Henry-

Including the cities of Warrensburg, Sedalia, Clinton,

and Windsor

1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around

70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

MOZ030-031-038-039-192300-

Ray-Carroll-Lafayette-Saline-

Including the cities of Richmond, Lawson, Carrollton, Odessa,

Higginsville, Lexington, Concordia, and Marshall

1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

MOZ001>004-011-192300-

Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-

Including the cities of Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville,

Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Mound City, Oregon,

Maitland, Forest City, and Craig

1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

MOZ005-006-014-015-192300-

Harrison-Mercer-Daviess-Grundy-

Including the cities of Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Gallatin,

Jamesport, and Trenton

1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024

.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms late

this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of