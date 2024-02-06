MO Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2024
Zone Forecast
National Weather Service Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
Johnson MO-Pettis-Henry-
Including the cities of Warrensburg, Sedalia, Clinton,
and Windsor
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear with a slight
chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds around
5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Ray-Carroll-Lafayette-Saline-
Including the cities of Richmond, Lawson, Carrollton, Odessa,
Higginsville, Lexington, Concordia, and Marshall
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs around 70.
Atchison MO-Nodaway-Worth-Gentry-Holt-
Including the cities of Tarkio, Rock Port, Fairfax, Maryville,
Grant City, Albany, Stanberry, King City, Mound City, Oregon,
Maitland, Forest City, and Craig
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. More
humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in
the evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall
possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the
morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers.
Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Harrison-Mercer-Daviess-Grundy-
Including the cities of Bethany, Princeton, Mercer, Gallatin,
Jamesport, and Trenton
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms late
this morning, then a chance of thunderstorms with a slight chance
of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the
lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm with
highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
Caldwell-Livingston-
Including the cities of Hamilton, Braymer, Polo, Breckenridge,
and Chillicothe
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with isolated
thunderstorms late this morning, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Highs in
the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
Howard-Cooper-
Including the cities of Fayette, Glasgow, New Franklin,
and Boonville
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Linn MO-Macon-Chariton-Randolph-
Including the cities of Brookfield, Marceline, Macon, La Plata,
Salisbury, Brunswick, Keytesville, and Moberly
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming
southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the mid
70s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs around 70.
Putnam-Schuyler-Sullivan-Adair-
Including the cities of Unionville, Lancaster, Queen City,
Greentop, Downing, Glenwood, Milan, Green City, and Kirksville
1009 AM CDT Thu Sep 19 2024
.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms late this morning, then a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers with a chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 70. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the upper 60s.
