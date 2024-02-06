MO Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2024
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Branson;Hot and humid;98;72;SSE;6;61%;30%;6
Cape Girardeau;Mostly sunny and hot;90;68;S;7;72%;39%;6
Chillicothe;Partly sunny and hot;93;66;E;5;61%;44%;5
Clinton;Sunshine and hot;96;68;SE;6;61%;30%;5
Columbia;Mostly sunny and hot;94;68;SSE;7;62%;33%;5
Farmington;Hot with sunshine;91;69;SSW;7;66%;44%;6
Fort Leonard Wood;Hot and humid;95;69;S;7;60%;35%;6
Jefferson City;Hot;96;70;SSE;5;61%;30%;5
Joplin;Hot;98;77;SSE;10;49%;22%;6
Kaiser;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;S;6;63%;34%;6
Kansas City;Hot;96;71;SE;6;53%;30%;5
Kansas City International;Mostly sunny and hot;94;70;SSE;7;54%;30%;5
Kirksville;Remaining very warm;91;64;E;7;63%;44%;5
Lee'S Summit;Mostly sunny and hot;98;71;SSE;7;55%;30%;5
Monett;Mostly sunny and hot;95;73;SSE;9;56%;3%;6
Poplar Bluff;Lots of sun, humid;88;68;S;7;71%;43%;6
Rolla;Decreasing clouds;93;68;SSW;9;64%;36%;5
Sedalia;Hot;95;68;SE;7;58%;30%;5
Spirit;A t-storm around;92;67;S;6;69%;53%;5
Springfield;Hot;95;72;SSE;9;58%;33%;6
St. Charles;A t-storm around;92;69;SSW;8;62%;53%;5
St. Joseph;Hot;94;70;SE;6;57%;44%;5
St. Louis;A t-storm around;93;70;SSW;7;62%;53%;5
Warrensburg;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;SSE;6;56%;30%;5
West Plains;Mostly sunny;93;69;SSE;7;65%;44%;6
Whiteman;Mostly sunny and hot;95;70;SE;6;55%;30%;5
_____
