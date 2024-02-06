Wehmeyer fled when an Osage Beach officer tried to stop him for speeding on U.S. 54, police said. Another Osage Beach officer, 33-year-old Phylicia Carson, joined the pursuit before skidding off the road into a tree. Her squad car burst into flames. Carson, a mother of six, died from her injuries.

A statement from Wehmeyer's lawyer, Branden Twibell, said Wehmeyer will plead not guilty.

“We are waiting to receive and review the evidence from the prosecutor’s office and have begun our own investigation,” the statement read.