Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;A little a.m. rain;84;76;SW;10;84%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;87;Plenty of sunshine;100;83;N;7;43%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy;87;68;Increasing clouds;87;67;W;11;53%;31%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy;77;62;Breezy in the p.m.;79;67;E;12;68%;10%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;74;58;Sunny and pleasant;72;54;E;12;70%;3%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;54;43;Cloudy;53;37;ENE;6;77%;29%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;E;10;30%;4%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;64;44;Mainly cloudy;58;43;W;7;57%;28%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;97;72;Thunderstorms;81;68;ESE;10;69%;90%;4

Athens, Greece;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;Rain and drizzle;79;67;NNE;7;52%;66%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;64;56;A little p.m. rain;61;52;W;15;86%;86%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;99;72;Hazy sunshine;99;75;N;7;24%;2%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;90;74;Couple of t-storms;88;75;SSW;8;80%;91%;4

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;69;Mostly sunny;88;67;W;9;56%;8%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Rain and a t-storm;92;78;Cloudy with t-storms;93;78;W;7;68%;99%;4

Barcelona, Spain;An afternoon shower;74;63;Downpours;73;63;ENE;8;74%;99%;2

Beijing, China;Very warm and humid;86;61;Rain and drizzle;63;55;NNE;9;89%;85%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;74;56;E;10;55%;25%;3

Berlin, Germany;Decreasing clouds;76;54;Sunny, nice and warm;75;50;E;11;46%;0%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun, nice;72;46;Partly sunny, nice;70;49;SE;9;58%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;89;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;61;E;10;32%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunny and pleasant;74;54;Sunshine and nice;73;49;ENE;7;56%;13%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;75;54;Sunshine, pleasant;72;53;ESE;7;74%;8%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;67;56;Clouds and sun;78;51;NE;11;36%;4%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny and pleasant;74;55;Sunny and nice;75;51;NE;7;51%;15%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;72;53;Sunny and less humid;76;59;ENE;6;51%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;91;69;Becoming cloudy;88;70;ENE;7;53%;67%;13

Busan, South Korea;Hot and humid;94;77;Rain and a t-storm;84;72;W;7;84%;100%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Sunlit and very warm;97;83;Sunny and very hot;101;76;NNE;9;31%;2%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Windy this afternoon;59;51;Sunny and milder;66;48;SE;20;56%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;87;68;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;68;S;5;67%;54%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;93;82;Clouds and sun, warm;98;81;SSW;7;61%;55%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;85;69;A stray thunderstorm;82;68;SSE;7;65%;45%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few a.m. showers;88;80;A couple of showers;88;80;SW;11;79%;99%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;68;53;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;E;6;78%;0%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;Partly sunny;85;79;NNW;8;79%;79%;11

Dallas, United States;Hot with sunshine;98;78;Sunny and hot;100;78;S;7;52%;5%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;85;70;A morning shower;86;69;SE;9;68%;61%;9

Delhi, India;An afternoon shower;86;78;Hazy sun;92;79;SSW;4;72%;14%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;86;53;Partly sunny, warm;89;54;W;7;22%;7%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;99;84;A stray t-storm, hot;98;81;W;6;66%;68%;9

Dili, East Timor;A stray t-shower;93;75;A shower in the p.m.;90;76;E;8;65%;63%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;65;51;Increasing clouds;62;55;NE;11;83%;28%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;89;60;Sunny and very warm;89;61;NE;6;34%;1%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;An afternoon shower;75;68;Clouds;75;67;E;9;83%;73%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;96;78;Humid with a t-storm;88;76;WSW;6;82%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and hot;92;62;Sunny and very warm;90;57;ESE;11;20%;1%;11

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;89;73;Clouds and sun;86;70;E;6;80%;55%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;64;55;Sunny and beautiful;66;52;NW;9;84%;12%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;79;Breezy with t-storms;90;78;SW;14;82%;100%;3

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny and hot;93;79;Humid, a p.m. shower;92;79;ENE;6;71%;74%;6

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;89;76;Breezy in the p.m.;88;76;ENE;13;56%;85%;10

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy;91;72;Mostly sunny;91;73;NNW;9;66%;30%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;71;Sunny and not as hot;96;72;ENE;5;44%;4%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;70;61;Clearing, a shower;76;65;NE;10;67%;95%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hot with some sun;92;71;High clouds;91;73;NE;8;62%;11%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;98;89;Warm with sunshine;98;88;NNW;10;58%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;46;Cloudy, p.m. showers;64;41;E;12;65%;100%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;95;58;Sunny and very warm;88;65;N;4;19%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;95;79;Breezy in the p.m.;96;80;W;12;63%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny, humid;86;68;A shower and t-storm;89;68;S;4;72%;74%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;103;82;Mostly sunny, warm;105;83;SSE;7;33%;2%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Pleasant and warmer;76;51;Mostly sunny;77;53;NNE;7;50%;7%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm or two;93;80;A couple of t-storms;91;80;NE;11;70%;79%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;93;74;A shower in places;88;72;WNW;7;64%;57%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;97;83;A t-storm in spots;98;83;SSW;5;66%;50%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;92;77;A t-storm around;92;77;SE;5;67%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;61;35;Mostly sunny;64;35;ENE;7;32%;33%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;WSW;10;79%;84%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;65;59;Partial sunshine;65;58;SSE;6;83%;8%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and clouds, nice;77;63;A couple of showers;74;64;SSW;8;77%;91%;4

London, United Kingdom;Turning sunny, warm;78;60;A morning shower;73;57;NE;10;66%;60%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;74;61;Clouds, then sun;76;61;SW;6;64%;24%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;71;Decreasing clouds;81;71;SW;8;72%;27%;12