September 19, 2024

East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

East Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 19, 2024

_____

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany, NY;Partly sunny;70;NNW;5;72%

Asheville, NC;Partly sunny;71;NNW;5;76%

Atlanta, GA;Sunny;79;N;2;63%

Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly sunny;75;N;7;67%

Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;5;51%

Birmingham, AL;Sunny;79;NNW;1;67%

Boston, MA;Cloudy;70;NNE;9;64%

Bridgeport, CT;Partly sunny;77;NNE;9;42%

Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;2;76%

Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;78%

Caribou, ME;Mostly sunny;70;N;5;67%

Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;77%

Charleston, WV;Sunny;75;NNE;1;65%

Charlotte, NC;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;82%

Cleveland, OH;Sunny;73;N;5;75%

Columbia, SC;Cloudy;74;N;2;91%

Columbus, OH;Sunny;79;NE;2;60%

Concord, NH;Sunny;72;NE;6;68%

Detroit, MI;Cloudy;74;E;4;80%

Grand Rapids, MI;Sunny;76;SSE;4;54%

Hartford, CT;Mostly sunny;78;N;8;49%

Indianapolis, IN;Partly sunny;79;NNE;1;57%

Jackson, MS;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;70%

Jacksonville, FL;Partly sunny;82;NW;5;72%

Knoxville, TN;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%

Lexington, KY;Mostly sunny;82;ENE;2;59%

Louisville, KY;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;1;68%

Memphis, TN;Sunny;76;Calm;0;73%

Miami, FL;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;5;63%

Mobile, AL;Sunny;84;NW;4;73%

Montgomery, AL;Sunny;83;N;2;56%

Mt. Washington, NH;Partly sunny;55;N;3;26%

Nashville, TN;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%

New York, NY;Partly sunny;71;N;6;58%

Newark, NJ;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;7;50%

Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;73;N;5;90%

Orlando, FL;Mostly sunny;85;WNW;7;67%

Philadelphia, PA;Partly sunny;76;N;5;51%

Pittsburgh, PA;Partly sunny;74;ENE;2;68%

Portland, ME;Partly sunny;70;NE;5;78%

Providence, RI;Cloudy;71;NNE;11;74%

Raleigh, NC;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;90%

Richmond, VA;Cloudy;72;N;4;86%

Savannah, GA;Partly sunny;81;NNW;3;72%

Tampa, FL;Partly sunny;85;NNW;3;78%

Toledo, OH;Cloudy;70;E;3;100%

Vero Beach, FL;Sunny;83;WNW;9;76%

Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;75;N;4;65%

Wilmington, DE;Mostly sunny;77;N;5;49%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

