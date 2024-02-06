East-Current Conditions

East Region Current Conditions as of 11:00 AM EDT Thursday, September 19, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany, NY;Partly sunny;70;NNW;5;72%
Asheville, NC;Partly sunny;71;NNW;5;76%
Atlanta, GA;Sunny;79;N;2;63%
Atlantic City, NJ;Mostly sunny;75;N;7;67%
Baltimore, MD;Mostly cloudy;80;NNW;5;51%
Birmingham, AL;Sunny;79;NNW;1;67%
Boston, MA;Cloudy;70;NNE;9;64%
Bridgeport, CT;Partly sunny;77;NNE;9;42%
Buffalo, NY;Mostly cloudy;74;NNE;2;76%
Burlington, VT;Mostly cloudy;70;N;6;78%
Caribou, ME;Mostly sunny;70;N;5;67%
Charleston, SC;Mostly cloudy;77;N;3;77%
Charleston, WV;Sunny;75;NNE;1;65%
Charlotte, NC;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;82%
Cleveland, OH;Sunny;73;N;5;75%
Columbia, SC;Cloudy;74;N;2;91%
Columbus, OH;Sunny;79;NE;2;60%
Concord, NH;Sunny;72;NE;6;68%
Detroit, MI;Cloudy;74;E;4;80%
Grand Rapids, MI;Sunny;76;SSE;4;54%
Hartford, CT;Mostly sunny;78;N;8;49%
Indianapolis, IN;Partly sunny;79;NNE;1;57%
Jackson, MS;Partly sunny;78;Calm;0;70%
Jacksonville, FL;Partly sunny;82;NW;5;72%
Knoxville, TN;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%
Lexington, KY;Mostly sunny;82;ENE;2;59%
Louisville, KY;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;1;68%
Memphis, TN;Sunny;76;Calm;0;73%
Miami, FL;Mostly sunny;88;WSW;5;63%
Mobile, AL;Sunny;84;NW;4;73%
Montgomery, AL;Sunny;83;N;2;56%
Mt. Washington, NH;Partly sunny;55;N;3;26%
Nashville, TN;Sunny;73;Calm;0;83%
New York, NY;Partly sunny;71;N;6;58%
Newark, NJ;Mostly sunny;75;NNE;7;50%
Norfolk, VA;Cloudy;73;N;5;90%
Orlando, FL;Mostly sunny;85;WNW;7;67%
Philadelphia, PA;Partly sunny;76;N;5;51%
Pittsburgh, PA;Partly sunny;74;ENE;2;68%
Portland, ME;Partly sunny;70;NE;5;78%
Providence, RI;Cloudy;71;NNE;11;74%
Raleigh, NC;Cloudy;73;NNE;6;90%
Richmond, VA;Cloudy;72;N;4;86%
Savannah, GA;Partly sunny;81;NNW;3;72%
Tampa, FL;Partly sunny;85;NNW;3;78%
Toledo, OH;Cloudy;70;E;3;100%
Vero Beach, FL;Sunny;83;WNW;9;76%
Washington, DC;Mostly cloudy;75;N;4;65%
Wilmington, DE;Mostly sunny;77;N;5;49%
