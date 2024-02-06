Demolition to begin on long-troubled St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Demolition will begin soon on the St. Louis jail known as the City Workhouse, which has been the source of criticism for decades, Mayor Tishaura Jones said.

A news release from the mayor's office on Wednesday said demolition begins Dec. 16. Further steps will be announced in early 2025, but plans are underway for an animal shelter at the site, and perhaps additional space to store towed vehicles. Conner Kerrigan, a spokesperson for Jones, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that tiny homes for the homeless also could be located there.