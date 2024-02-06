Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CDT Thursday, September 19, 2024
City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Austin, TX;Mostly cloudy;80;N;5;84%
Baton Rouge, LA;Sunny;85;NNW;2;77%
Bismarck, ND;Sunny;66;WSW;13;75%
Chicago, IL;Sunny;79;S;4;48%
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Sunny;81;S;9;71%
Des Moines, IA;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;70%
Dodge City, KS;Sunny;71;WSW;14;58%
Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;73;S;4;62%
El Paso, TX;Mostly sunny;81;NNW;6;28%
Fargo, ND;Mostly sunny;71;SW;10;58%
Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;84;NNW;1;81%
Kansas City, MO;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;77%
Little Rock, AR;Sunny;81;ENE;2;58%
Madison, WI;Partly sunny;76;SSE;5;53%
Milwaukee, WI;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;3;73%
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Partly sunny;71;SSE;10;75%
New Orleans, LA;Partly sunny;83;NW;6;81%
Oklahoma City, OK;Sunny;83;SSW;13;62%
Omaha, NE;Mostly sunny;77;S;14;68%
San Antonio, TX;Mostly cloudy;84;S;6;74%
Sioux Falls, SD;Partly sunny;73;NW;12;70%
Springfield, IL;Sunny;72;Calm;0;68%
St. Louis, MO;Sunny;76;SSW;3;68%
Tulsa, OK;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;9;62%
Wichita, KS;Mostly sunny;81;S;16;71%
