September 19, 2024

Central-Current Conditions

Central Region Current Conditions as of 10:00 AM CDT Thursday, September 19, 2024

AP News, Associated Press

_____

City/Town, State;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Austin, TX;Mostly cloudy;80;N;5;84%

Baton Rouge, LA;Sunny;85;NNW;2;77%

Bismarck, ND;Sunny;66;WSW;13;75%

Chicago, IL;Sunny;79;S;4;48%

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;Sunny;81;S;9;71%

Des Moines, IA;Mostly cloudy;73;SE;6;70%

Dodge City, KS;Sunny;71;WSW;14;58%

Duluth, MN;Mostly cloudy;73;S;4;62%

El Paso, TX;Mostly sunny;81;NNW;6;28%

Fargo, ND;Mostly sunny;71;SW;10;58%

Houston, TX;Mostly cloudy;84;NNW;1;81%

Kansas City, MO;Mostly cloudy;73;SSE;6;77%

Little Rock, AR;Sunny;81;ENE;2;58%

Madison, WI;Partly sunny;76;SSE;5;53%

Milwaukee, WI;Mostly sunny;72;SSE;3;73%

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;Partly sunny;71;SSE;10;75%

New Orleans, LA;Partly sunny;83;NW;6;81%

Oklahoma City, OK;Sunny;83;SSW;13;62%

Omaha, NE;Mostly sunny;77;S;14;68%

San Antonio, TX;Mostly cloudy;84;S;6;74%

Sioux Falls, SD;Partly sunny;73;NW;12;70%

Springfield, IL;Sunny;72;Calm;0;68%

St. Louis, MO;Sunny;76;SSW;3;68%

Tulsa, OK;Mostly sunny;83;SSE;9;62%

Wichita, KS;Mostly sunny;81;S;16;71%

_____

Copyright 2024 AccuWeather

