LOS ANGELES (AP) — Curious about which songs are fueling the Olympians competing in Paris starting this month? The Associated Press has an idea.

Some of the world's top athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics have shared their favorite warmup tracks, revealing what gets them pumped before a crucial game, meet or match. The results range from The O'Jays to the Red Hot Chili Peppers to Drake, spanning genres and eras — all of which can be found on our Spotify playlist.

RAI BENJAMIN, USA

Before Rai Benjamin races past the competition, the sprinter and hurdler listens to a slew of musicians for the ultimate hype session.

Benjamin, 26, doesn’t have one particular song. He’s more about listening to particular artists like Drake and G Herbo, along with film scores including “Interstellar” and “The King.”

“It gets me up here,” Benjamin said, raising his hands above his head. “By the time I get out here, I got to bring it back down and be ready to do what I’m about to do.”

Benjamin said he needs a baseline between upbeat and calming music.

“I get pretty amped when I get out there with the energy from the crowd and seeing everyone and wanting to do well,” he said. “It’s good to get the mind going and get out of you head ... just to get over those 10 barriers.”

REBECCA MCGOWAN, UK

During Rebecca McGowan's preparations, the taekwondo specialist has two songs on deck before launching her roundhouse kick. The Scotland native vibes to Panic! At The Disco's “High Hopes” during warmups and walks out to “Can't Stop” by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

“It kind of gets myself going and into my headspace to compete,” McGowan, 24, said of “High Hopes.”

“Don't give up and keep going,” she continued. “When things get tough, that's the song I listen to. ... I just put it on and grind out the rest of the session and grind out whatever I'm doing.”

As for “Can't Stop,” McGowan said, “it's just a really good beat. It gets me pumped up.”

LOGAN EDRA, USA

Logan Edra might be a part of the new breakdancing regime, but her foundation is built on old-school hip-hop.

Edra, a Filipina American, said she regularly presses play on Malcolm McLaren’s “World’s Famous” from 1983.

“I felt like I was brought back to when breaking first started,” said Edra, known as B-Girl Logistx. She first found “World’s Famous” while listening to an old mixtape.

Edra, 21, said the music has the ability to time travel.

“I’m starting to see how the music brings us together,” she said. “The music connects the generations. Every time I can listen to it and vibe to it, I feels like a remembrance or homage to the people in the past eras.”

BRADLY SINDEN, UK

Bradly Sinden always tries to put up a great fight, showcasing his strength in taekwondo matches after walking out to Kanye West's “Stronger.”

“It's a fight song — a more of a pump-up song,” he said of the track written by the rapper and Daft Punk.

Sinden, 25, became fascinated with song after the final fight scene in the 2008 film “Never Back Down,” starring Sean Faris and Cam Gigandet.

“From that film, it's always been my favorite song,” said Sinden, who won a silver medal for Britain at the Tokyo Games.

“It's just gets you into that mood. Now it's like ‘I’m ready to go in there and do my business,’” he added.

VERONICA FRALEY, USA

Veronica Fraley normally vibes out to Afrobeat melodies. But when the discus thrower needs to lock in, she turns on rap music like Future's “March Madness” before stepping in the circle.

“It's a lot of things that's not safe for work,” Fraley, 24, said with a chuckle. “Just something to get the blood pumping, get the anger going to be honest.”

Fraley said the music she subscribes to helps her tremendously.

“It gets me in the zone,” she said. “Kind of in the mood to be a fighter. It helps me come with my hardest energy.”

FERNANDO DAYAN JORGE, REFUGEE OLYMPIC TEAM

When Fernando Dayán Jorge steps into his red-and-white canoe, the two-time Olympian listens to one song that matches his energy.

Anytime Jorge, 25, practices or does warmups, the canoeist turns on “Legendary” by blues rock band Welshly Arms.