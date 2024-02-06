Kelby Schoen, a 13-year-old dairy farmer from Oak Ridge, received the prestigious "Cream of the Crop" award in Salt Lake City at the National Holstein Convention last month.
His cow, MayBell, was ranked in the top 10 in the country for butterfat and protein production.
Judges look at the cow's production, which includes pounds of milk produced in 305 days, protein and butter fat. In that period, MayBell had produced 32,960 pounds of milk, 1,878 pounds of fat, and 1,122 pounds of protein.
MayBell’s exceptional production placed her among the top 10 cows nationwide in the junior section. The award, specifically for junior members, highlighted Schoen's unique accomplishment in dairy farming.
“She's a natural beauty. I call her a beautiful work girl. She does everything you want. Kelby showed her as a young calf and a cow at the local fair. She loves people and she had to eat a lot of food to produce a lot of milk,” Schoen's aunt, Melinda Morrison said.
Schoen Farms, a family-run operation, has been Schoen’s home and workplace since he could walk. The farm is a collaborative effort, with the group contributing to the care and maintenance of their many cows. Schoen, who has his name as the owner of five cows, including MayBell, plays a crucial role in daily operations. His responsibilities include bringing the cows to the parlor and cleaning the barns. These responsibilities also fall into what he said is his favorite part of the farm, driving the equipment each day.
Morrison emphasized the teamwork involved in MayBell's success.
"Kelby didn't win this award on his own. The whole farm works together to make the girl what she is,” Morrison said. “We bred and owned this girl. It's not like we bought this cow. She is our lifeblood, like she's our blood, sweat and tears.”
Traveling to Utah for the award ceremony was a memorable experience for Schoen. He met other farm youth from across the country, including some from Idaho, and learned about different farming practices. Despite his shyness, Schoen connected with his peers, which impressed his parents.
Schoen's father initially hesitated to make the trip, but Morrison insisted on seizing the opportunity.
"We need to enjoy everything she's done for us. It could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we have a cow ranked like this in the country," she said.
