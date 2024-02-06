Kelby Schoen, a 13-year-old dairy farmer from Oak Ridge, received the prestigious "Cream of the Crop" award in Salt Lake City at the National Holstein Convention last month.

His cow, MayBell, was ranked in the top 10 in the country for butterfat and protein production.

Judges look at the cow's production, which includes pounds of milk produced in 305 days, protein and butter fat. In that period, MayBell had produced 32,960 pounds of milk, 1,878 pounds of fat, and 1,122 pounds of protein.

MayBell’s exceptional production placed her among the top 10 cows nationwide in the junior section. The award, specifically for junior members, highlighted Schoen's unique accomplishment in dairy farming.

“She's a natural beauty. I call her a beautiful work girl. She does everything you want. Kelby showed her as a young calf and a cow at the local fair. She loves people and she had to eat a lot of food to produce a lot of milk,” Schoen's aunt, Melinda Morrison said.