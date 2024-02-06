All sections
engagementsSeptember 7, 2019
Wright - Mickan
Dean and Sharyl Wright and Tim and Mary Holmes of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Macy Marie Wright, to Benjamin Anderson Mickan, both of Jackson. Benjamin is the son of Chris and Tonya Mickan of Jackson. Macy is a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School.
Benjamin Mickan and Macy Wright
Benjamin Mickan and Macy Wright

Dean and Sharyl Wright and Tim and Mary Holmes of Cape Girardeau announce the engagement of their daughter, Macy Marie Wright, to Benjamin Anderson Mickan, both of Jackson. Benjamin is the son of Chris and Tonya Mickan of Jackson.

Macy is a 2014 graduate of Jackson High School. She will graduate in December from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in human environmental studies: family studies, and a minor in child development. She works in quality assurance at Midwest Sterilization Corp.

Benjamin is a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School. He is a heavy equipment operator in the 220th Engineer Company located in Festus, Missouri, and is an alternate fuels technician at Buzi Unicem USA.

A Sept. 21 wedding is planned at the childhood home of the bride.

