Watson - Urhahn

Toodie and Linda Watson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Lin Watson, to Austin Andrew Urhahn. He is the son of Richard Urhahn of Cape Girardeau and Brenda and Don Marten of Perryville, Missouri.

Samantha is a 2009 graduate of Jackson High School. She received her licensed practical nurse degree in 2012 from the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center and her registered nurse associate's degree in 2017 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a registered nurse in the emergency room at Southeast Hospital.