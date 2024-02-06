All sections
EngagementsApril 28, 2018

Watson - Urhahn

Toodie and Linda Watson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Lin Watson, to Austin Andrew Urhahn. He is the son of Richard Urhahn of Cape Girardeau and Brenda and Don Marten of Perryville, Missouri. Samantha is a 2009 graduate of Jackson High School. ...

Austin Urhahn and Samantha Watson
Austin Urhahn and Samantha Watson

Toodie and Linda Watson of Jackson announce the engagement of their daughter, Samantha Lin Watson, to Austin Andrew Urhahn. He is the son of Richard Urhahn of Cape Girardeau and Brenda and Don Marten of Perryville, Missouri.

Samantha is a 2009 graduate of Jackson High School. She received her licensed practical nurse degree in 2012 from the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center and her registered nurse associate's degree in 2017 from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She is a registered nurse in the emergency room at Southeast Hospital.

Austin is 2009 high school graduate. He received his associate's degree in medical assistant in 2010 from Metro Business College. He is a carpenter with Kenneth Bland Construction.

A Sept. 29 wedding will be held at the groom's father's property in Cape Girardeau with a reception to follow at Deerfield Lodge.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

